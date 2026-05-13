Advanced MedAesthetic Partners Unveils Avelure Med Spa with Nationwide Grand Opening Across 12 Locations

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2026, Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) will officially debut Avelure Med Spa through synchronized grand opening celebrations across 12 locations nationwide, signaling a bold new chapter in the evolution of modern medical aesthetics in the United States.

Launching at a defining moment for the category, Avelure enters the market with both momentum and purpose. In the wake of Ideal Image's restructuring in late 2025, many patients were left searching for continuity in care and trusted aesthetic providers. Avelure responded with urgency and intention — establishing a presence in key markets, honoring eligible prepaid treatment packages, and restoring confidence for patients navigating disruption within the industry.

What began as a strategic response to market change has rapidly evolved into a sophisticated, scalable brand grounded in elevated patient experience and clinically driven care.

Built on a philosophy of refined, medically led aesthetics, Avelure Med Spa blends advanced technology with highly personalized treatment planning. Its portfolio includes Botox® and wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, Ultherapy®, CoolSculpting®, microneedling, DiamondGlow®, Clear + Brilliant®, and additional next-generation aesthetic services. Every treatment approach is designed to deliver natural, balanced results through clinical expertise, artistry, and individualized care.

Today, Avelure Med Spa operates across premier markets in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and New York:

Florida

Ocala, FL

Waterford, FL

Indiana

Greenwood, IN

Indianapolis, IN

Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI

Novi, MI

Missouri

Creve Coeur, MO

O'Fallon, MO

Sunset Hills, MO

Zona Rosa, MO

New York

Buffalo, NY

Rochester, NY

Powering the brand's accelerated growth is AMP's partnership platform, which provides the operational infrastructure and strategic support necessary to scale with consistency and excellence. Through integrated marketing, technology systems, provider education, and clinical development, AMP enables aesthetic practices to expand while preserving the integrity of both patient care and experience.

"This is what modern growth in medical aesthetics should look like," said Chris Scales, CEO of AMP. "Avelure reflects our ability to move decisively when opportunity presents itself while remaining disciplined in how we build. We are creating a brand designed for long-term relevance, elevated experience, and sustainable growth."

The May 16 grand opening events will introduce Avelure Med Spa to local communities through consultations, exclusive promotional offerings, and direct access to experienced aesthetic providers. More than a brand launch, the debut of Avelure represents a broader shift within medical aesthetics — one defined by intentional expansion, elevated patient expectations, and operational sophistication.

Learn more about Avelure's grand opening events here.

ABOUT AMP

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) invests in medical aesthetic practices to drive growth and expansion through strategic partnerships. Our mission is to help practices scale durable businesses while maintaining their unique identity and delivering exceptional care. Leveraging unparalleled expertise, a network of successful entrepreneurs, and a commitment to operational excellence, AMP empowers practices to achieve their long-term vision and thrive in a competitive industry. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners