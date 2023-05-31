Advanced Molecular Genetic Testing and Clinical Trial Research Capabilities Improve Care Quality and Reduce Costs for Medicare Cancer Patients

Results of year-long collaborative effort between Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and CVS Health/Aetna documented in newly released case study.

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaborative effort of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) and CVS Health/Aetna to integrate cancer care advancements within a value-driven framework is delivering improved quality and cost savings for Medicare patients enrolled in the insurer's Oncology Medical Home Program. The initiative integrates cancer care advancements pioneered by the statewide practice into the cycle of care for patients diagnosed with 18 specific cancers. Details are documented in a newly-released case study.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD and CEO Nathan H. Walcker remark on efforts to deepen the value of oncology care through a partnership with CVS Health/Aetna.

The effort encompassed advanced molecular testing which can detect oncogenic mutations in hundreds of different genes simultaneously, the growing use of biosimilar drugs and the expansive roster of clinical trials available at three FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and at 37 clinic locations across Florida. The partners shared accountability for achieving defined measurements in quality and cost savings.

"The data generated by from next-generation sequencing enables our physicians to identify optimal treatment options, incorporating novel therapies where appropriate, that are truly personalized for each patient's unique condition and genetic makeup," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. "Additionally, with this data at our fingertips, we can swiftly match patients to clinical trials, extending their treatment options to include access to the newest therapies and technologies available. These specific efforts resulted in more positive outcomes for our patients with an overall better patient experience, at a lower cost."

In the first year of the program, January 2021 – January 2022, inpatient hospital stays declined 13.8%, emergency room visits were 31.4% lower and cancer-related rug costs were down 7.7% as compared against a control group. Additionally, FCS achieved shared savings, demonstrating the statewide practice's consistent ability to provide high-quality care to patients at a lower cost.

Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer, said, "Advancing cancer treatment while embracing innovation and collaboration is the core of our mission to deliver the highest quality precision oncology care in community settings. Our ongoing investments and growing list of successful partnerships are providing new hope for the growing numbers of patients who entrust their care to FCS."

The partners are planning for subsequent phases of the program, refining utilization and quality metrics to ensure that patients can achieve the most favorable outcomes with the consistent availability of high-quality, cost-effective care throughout their cancer journey.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

