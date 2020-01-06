Advanced Native 4K Projector Technology Hits the High Seas, as Panasonic Collaborates with Princess Cruises to Deliver Its First Immersive Entertainment Experience

Sky Princess is the first cruise ship outfitted with Panasonic's new PT-RQ50KU 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE Laser Projector. It will be used for 5-SKIES — the most visually advanced production show in the Princess Cruises fleet. As part of this thrilling new show, Princess Cruises used Panasonic's new 50,000 lumens 4K laser projector, featuring bright, crisp, vivid colors, superior resolution and dynamic contrast for an exciting, captivating and memorable entertainment experience. The 5-SKIES production show made its debut on Sky Princess in December 2019, and later will also be featured on Enchanted Princess in 2020.

https://youtu.be/-AveSJTECpE

Since weight and space are essential considerations, Princess chose the world's lightest, most compact native 4K projector¹ in the 50,000lm class. Small but mighty, this latest Panasonic projection state-of-the-art technology enables Princess Cruises to develop, create and offer new forms of entertainment that will enhance its cruise line's onboard guest experience, previously accessible only at the most advanced entertainment venues in the world.

"We knew right away the new Panasonic PT-RQ50KU projector, the most advanced native 4k projection technology available, would help us push the boundaries of theatrical design so that 5-SKIES would wow our guests night after night," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experiences.

The Panasonic PT-RQ50KU laser projector combines native 4K resolution at 50,000 lumens of brightness with separate red and blue SOLID SHINE laser-phosphor technology to deliver pure and powerful visuals. It provides significant workflow advantages with simplified transportation, quick and flexible installation and adjustment while its vibrant color capabilities and reliable operation delivers up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free projection.

"We are very excited to work with customers like Princess Cruises who have ambitious visions of creating one-of-a-kind exciting entertainment experiences," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic System Solutions of North America. "The PT-RQ50KU is the ideal laser projection technology for cruise ships because it offers powerful visuals and advantages that maximize every aspect of a ship's space and weight."

1: For laser-phosphor projectors in the single-body 50,000-lumens-class or higher, as of June 2019.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."



In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

