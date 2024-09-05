Personalize your sound and your style: Technics Award-Winning EAH-AZ80 True Wireless Earbuds launch in Midnight Blue

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics, a renowned name in audio technology, is today expanding the color variations of its award-winning EAH-AZ80 TWS earbuds, giving consumers even more opportunity to personalize their sound and their style.

With numerous awards and impressive star ratings across many prestigious publications, the EAH-AZ80 is a top choice for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike. The addition of the new Midnight Blue serves to further its appeal.

High-quality audio to match your style

Already available in Silver and Black, the EAH-AZ80 is highly rated not only thanks to the stylish ergonomic design — including a high-quality aluminium case which will now come in Midnight Blue— but because its cutting-edge features and unparalleled sound quality have set a new standard for true wireless earbuds.

From natural sounding vocals for acoustic music fans to powerful bass for rock and dance music fans and everyone in-between, the EAH-AZ80 earbuds give users a rich, immersive, and expansive sound with smooth and detailed highlights, perfect for music lovers.

To help you lose yourself in the music even further —or zone into a meeting— the EAH-AZ80 features Technics' proprietary Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology. The result is high-quality noise cancelling that can be adjusted in line with the surrounding environment — whether at home or on the move, Technics' no-latency processing means you will never miss a beat.

Other stand-out features include Multipoint Connection to up to threei Bluetooth® devices simultaneously; JustMyVoice™ technology to suppress surrounding noise so that your voice is captured clearly; and single bud operation.

Your earbuds, your rules

Whether you choose the Black color way to match your sleek outfits, the Silver to standout against your hair, or the new Midnight Blue for a touch of sophistication, the EAH-AZ80 allows you to take personalization beyond just looks.

The Technics Audio Connect app for smartphones makes it easy to configure and control EAH-AZ80 wireless earbuds, offering voice assistant compatibilityii and customization of noise cancellation and sound mode settings.

"Natural Ambient" mode captures all surrounding noise, allowing you to listen to music or talk on the telephone while paying attention to your surroundings. "Attention" mode captures sounds in the human voice frequency range, ensuring you can hear human voices nearby, such as announcements at the airport or a family member's voice at home, while reducing other, unwanted external noises.

Also, equipped with a wear sensor that pauses playback when the earbuds are removed from the ear and automatically resumes when they are put back in, users can truly take control of their sound with the EAH-AZ80 earbuds without losing their premium audio experience.

All-day comfort, all-day power

The EAH-AZ80 earbuds are designed for life. And the new Midnight Blue color way allows you to match your sound to your style with all the comfort technology, long battery life, easy charging and water resistance the EAH-AZ80 earbuds have become known for.

For a premium wearing experience, the EAH-AZ80 earbuds feature a specially shaped housing that aligns with your ear's concha, improving stability without adding pressure to your ears. With up to 25 hours of music playback with the cradleiii you can enjoy music, take calls, or join meetings all day in comfort.

And for when you do eventually run out of power, Qi Wireless Charge support makes it easier than ever to get back to the music.

You can also take the Technics true wireless earbuds virtually anywhere. The EAH-AZ80 earbuds boast water resistant performance in line with the IPX4 standard and are unharmed when splashed with water from any direction. So, whether you're working up a sweat on a run or caught in the rain, your new Midnight Blue EAH-AZ80 earbuds will never miss a beat.

The EAH-AZ80 in midnight blue will be available at the end of September at Amazon, Crutchfield, Best Buy and Technics.com for $299.99.

i with LDAC connection, up to 2 devices are available

ii Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and that support Google Play™, or an iPhone®, iPad® and iPod Touch® equipped with iOS12 or higher.

iii 7.5 hours of music playback without noise cancellation (25 hours with the cradle); seven hours of music playback in active noise-cancelling mode (24 hours with the cradle) and four hours of call time with both active noise-cancelling and JustMyVoice™ turned on (13.5 hours with the cradle).

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

