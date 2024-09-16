Panasonic Launches Whisper Cozy™ Heater/Fan Combo and Whisper Mighty® LED Lighted Exhaust Fan

The energy-efficient, customizable fans enhance indoor air quality within the home providing optimal comfort for residents.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leading provider of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry, today announced the launch of the Whisper Cozy™ Heater/Fan and the Whisper Mighty® LED Fan/Light exhaust fan. The new additions to Panasonic's suite of ventilation and indoor air quality solutions further Panasonic's mission to help create a healthier and more comfortable living environment for those across the country. Both fans are available for purchase at The Home Depot.

The new fans bring powerful, extremely quiet, and energy efficient ventilation capabilities that are designed to enhance indoor air quality throughout the home. By helping to reduce humidity, moisture, and other air pollutants from the home, installing updated ventilation solutions have the potential to curb adverse health effects that come from the growth of mold, mildew, and other irritants.

"Indoor air quality is a critical piece of the healthy home puzzle and our newest ventilation solutions make achieving healthier indoor air much easier for the homeowner," said Amy van der Horst, National Sales Manager, Retail & E-Commerce, Panasonic. "As we develop high quality solutions, consumers can confidently pickup our ventilation fans at trusted retailers like The Home Depot to ensure their homes have the most updated technology for more efficient ventilation."

The new ventilation solutions offer a cost-effective, code compliant, and flexible method for builders, contractors, and homeowners alike to foster healthier indoor air. Key features of the Whisper Cozy and Whisper Mighty LED include:

Whisper Cozy™ Heater/Fan Exhaust Combo:

Precision spot ventilation fan/heater incorporates a powerful DC/ECM motor for efficient ventilation

Built-in 1600W Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater provides instant warm up for safe and reliable operation. Combined with a unique circulation grille with built-in diffuser, it provides even more advanced heating performance

Pick-A-Flow® (80-110 CFM) simplifies the selection process and ensures optimum performance

FLEX-Z FAST® bracket provides flexible, fast and easy installation, allowing for room-side installation

Minimum height requirement of 8 in. for simple bathroom remodeling and renovations in virtually any space

Integrated 4 in. or 6 in. dual duct adapter enhances installation options

Built-in damper reduces back drafting and helps with blower door testing

Warranty: 6 years DC/ECM Motor, 3 years all other parts

Whisper Mighty® LED Lighted Exhaust Fan

Extremely Quiet with less than 0.8 sones at 70 CFM and 1.5 sones at 90 CFM

Includes a 10-Watt dimmable LED chip panel offering a 3000 kelvins warm white color and 700 lumens for a 50,000-hour rated average life plus a less than 1-Watt LED night light (must be wired separately)

For ceiling or wall, with a 4 ¾ in. housing depth; fits 2 in. x 6 in. stud walls or in between floors, as well as 2 in. x 4 in. open attic space, pre-attached junction box, 4 in duct adapter and includes all mounting hardware

Can be installed over a tub/shower enclosure when used with a GFCI protected circuit

Panasonic ventilation fans use less energy to move larger volumes of air - less energy leads to less overheating and motor failure, saving you on repair costs

ENERGY STAR® Certified, HVI (Home Ventilation Institute) Rated and can be used to comply with ASHRAE 62.2

For more information on the Whisper Cozy Heater/Fan Combo, visit https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/ventilation/fans/whispercozy .

For more information on the Whisper Mighty LED Exhaust Fan, visit https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/ventilation/fans/whisper-mighty-led .

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/ .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America