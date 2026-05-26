Advanced Process Solutions Appoints Industry Veteran Eric Simms as Vice President of Engineering for a Growth-Fueled 2026

BLUE RIDGE, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Process Solutions (APS), an industry leader in precision manufacturing and process technology solutions, serving the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets, today announced the addition of industry veteran Eric Simms as vice president of engineering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the APS leadership team," said Suhas Uppalapati, Chairman of APS. "As we continue to build on recent momentum, including our recognition with the Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award, Eric's proven track record of driving engineering innovation will be vital. His expertise will accelerate our process technology initiatives and perfectly support our next phase of growth."

A licensed Professional Engineer (PE), Simms brings extensive experience in advanced manufacturing and process engineering to APS. In his new role, Simms is responsible for leading the company's engineering operations, optimizing manufacturing workflows, and driving product innovation. He will work closely with the executive team to ensure APS continues to deliver scalable, compliance-driven process solutions that meet the rigorous production demands of its global semiconductor customer base.

"I am honored to join Advanced Process Solutions at such a pivotal time," said Simms. "APS has a stellar reputation for delivering critical, high-quality manufacturing solutions and supply chain efficiency. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to push the boundaries of process technology and deliver even greater value to our partners."

His appointment follows the recent addition of Ken Stone as vice president of business development in January of this year.

About Advanced Process Solutions (APS)

Advanced Process Solutions (APS), formerly Advanced Plastic Services, is an industry leader in precision manufacturing and process technology solutions, serving the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets. The company delivers process solutions engineered to improve output, optimize workflows, and support production demands. With a focus on compliance and safety, APS partners with leading global companies to deliver engineering excellence and supply chain efficiency from concept to production. For more information, visit aps-plp.com.

SOURCE Advanced Process Solutions