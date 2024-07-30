Advanced Reporting and Analytics Key to Exponential IT and Data Agility in the Modern Digital Market, Says Info-Tech Research Group

A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, is addressing common challenges in data management and offers strategies to align analytics with business goals. The comprehensive research provides organizations with actionable frameworks and insights to develop robust reporting and analytics practices, driving better decision-making and business outcomes.

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations strive to make data-driven decisions to stay competitive and responsive in a fast-paced market, they often face challenges in effectively leveraging reporting and analytics. In a new research-backed resource, Info-Tech Research Group explains that the sheer volume of data and the need for accurate insights can overwhelm even the most advanced IT teams, leading to inefficient processes and missed opportunities. To address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest blueprint, Build a Reporting and Analytical Insights Strategy. This comprehensive resource offers actionable research insights and analyst guidance to help IT leaders and their teams build effective reporting and analytics practices that align with business goals and drive improved outcomes.

"Self-service capabilities are recognized as one of the top features that contribute to increased usage and adoption of business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions," says Ryui Sun, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Self-service BI tools are becoming prevalent because businesses want more control over their data, signaling a move toward a more federated operating model for the BI team, as well as a focus on customers and service delivery."

Info-Tech's newly published blueprint emphasizes the importance of aligning reporting and analytical insights strategies with organizational goals. According to the firm's research, many organizations struggle with data silos, inconsistent data quality, and the lack of a cohesive strategy, leading to inaccurate insights and a lack of trust in data. The Build a Reporting and Analytical Insights Strategy blueprint provides a structured approach to overcoming these challenges by offering detailed methodologies for data integration, quality assurance, and strategy development. This methodology ensures that organizations can rely on their data to make informed decisions and drive business success.

"Success in technology and data leadership is contingent on the ability to effectively manage the move toward a federated operating model," explains Sun. "To support this change, it is essential to follow human-centered design practices and deliver the outstanding reporting and analytical insights that stakeholders demand."

The blueprint highlights the need for organizations to adopt best practices in data governance and integration, ensuring data quality and consistency across all reporting and analytics activities. By implementing these practices, organizations can create a unified data environment that supports strategic decision-making and operational efficiency. Info-Tech also provides insights into developing a culture of continuous improvement, enabling organizations to adapt to evolving business needs and technological advancements.

Info-Tech's resource advises the following four key elements to help organizations build an effective reporting and analytical insights strategy:

Align Organizational Strategy With Reporting and Analytics Insights Strategy: Establish a clear business context to align the BI team with the most critical needs of business customers and the strategic priorities of the organization. Choose and Customize Operating Model: Select the appropriate BI operating model based on the existing BI environment and business requirements. Build a Reporting and Analytics Insights Strategy: Assess current BI maturity and define the future state to provide a benchmark for the BI program. Create a Strategy and Initiative Roadmap for Continuous Improvement: Develop a comprehensive BI strategy and roadmap to guide continuous improvement and ensure the BI program is fit for purpose.

Info-Tech's blueprint equips IT leaders with the knowledge and tools to foster a data-driven culture within their organizations. By implementing the outlined strategies, organizations can enhance their decision-making processes, improve operational efficiency, and achieve better business outcomes. The firm's insights ensure that organizations can build a resilient and adaptable BI framework that not only meets current demands but also evolves with future technological advancements and business needs.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

