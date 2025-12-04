Fragmented CX is Costing Organizations Trust, Warns Info-Tech Research Group in New Omnichannel Playbook

Despite significant investment in digital tools, many organizations remain trapped in disconnected channel strategies that limit visibility and weaken customer engagement. The newly published Omnichannel Playbook from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, provides a comprehensive, research-backed framework that shows how aligning data, governance, and technology enables marketing leaders to rebuild trust, strengthen loyalty, and deliver seamless customer journeys across every touchpoint.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The rise of digital touchpoints has transformed how organizations engage with customers. However, disconnected channels and fragmented data continue to undermine the overall user experience. Recognizing this challenge, Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has developed The Omnichannel Playbook, a research-backed resource that helps marketing and technology leaders unify channels, connect data, and orchestrate customer journeys that reflect real-time behavior and intent.

The firm's insights indicate that while many organizations have invested heavily in digital platforms, most still operate within siloed ecosystems where marketing, sales, and service functions lack visibility into each other's customer interactions. This fragmentation leads to inconsistent messaging, inefficient operations, and missed opportunities for personalization. The Omnichannel Playbook outlines a pragmatic path forward, enabling leaders to integrate strategy, governance, and technology to deliver cohesive, customer-centric experiences that build trust and drive measurable results.

"An omnichannel approach is not just about adding more channels; it's about connecting them intelligently," says Terra Higginson, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When organizations align data, technology, and customer insight, they create experiences that are continuous, personalized, and far more effective at driving engagement and loyalty."

Key Challenges Undermining Omnichannel Execution

Despite significant investment in digital platforms, Info-Tech's findings show that organizations continue to face systemic barriers that limit their ability to deliver seamless customer experiences. Common challenges include:

Fragmented data and disconnected platforms that prevent teams from seeing a unified view of the customer.

Inconsistent messaging across channels that erodes customer trust and weakens brand perception.

Siloed teams and unclear ownership, which can lead to broken handoffs and friction during key customer moments.

Overreliance on click-based metrics that fail to measure whether customers can successfully complete their journeys.

These challenges highlight the widening gap between customer expectations and the execution capabilities required to meet them. The firm's blueprint insights emphasize that omnichannel success depends on fixing what customers feel, not just what leaders can see in their dashboards.

Info-Tech's Three Phases to Build a Sustainable Omnichannel Strategy

To help organizations move from fragmented multichannel operations to a fully connected customer ecosystem, The Omnichannel Playbook introduces a three-phase methodology that aligns strategy, data, and execution.

Define Scope & Purpose

In the first phase, organizations establish the overall goal of the omnichannel initiative and identify the use cases that will deliver the most value. Leaders are encouraged to brainstorm opportunities for improvement, assess current performance across channels, and prioritize one to three high-impact areas that can serve as proof points for broader transformation. Map Omnichannel CX

This phase focuses on creating visibility and alignment across all customer touchpoints. Teams map the entire customer journey from awareness to post-sale engagement to identify friction points, data gaps, and cross-functional dependencies. The outcome is a shared understanding of where integration is needed most and how each department contributes to the overall experience. Execute & Scale

Once priorities are clear, organizations pilot targeted improvements to close experience gaps and measure their outcomes. Successful initiatives are then expanded and refined, turning isolated fixes into scalable and repeatable processes. By adopting a test and learn mindset, organizations build the agility needed to continuously adapt as customer expectations and technologies evolve.

By following the structured framework outlined in Info-Tech's playbook, leaders can break down organizational silos, align teams around shared goals, and turn customer data into coordinated action across channels. The resource emphasizes that true omnichannel success depends on continuous cross-functional collaboration across IT, marketing, operations, and customer service, which strengthens trust, improves continuity, and delivers consistent, personalized experiences at scale that customers can rely on.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Terra Higginson, a martech expert, and access to the complete The Omnichannel Playbook blueprint, please contact [email protected].

