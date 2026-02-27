Advanced Serial Plasma Exchange Arrives in Beverly Hills as Los Angeles Faces Rising Environmental Health Concerns

Physician-led Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) protocols launch inside Cenegenics Beverly Hills, expanding access to personalized toxin reduction and biomarker-driven care in Southern California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a physician-led medical technology company and Public Benefit Corporation, today announced the launch of its Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) protocols inside Cenegenics Beverly Hills.

The expansion brings MDLifespan's structured, multi-session Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols to the Los Angeles market through a clinical integration with one of the country's most recognized physician-led performance health centers.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange has historically been utilized in hospital settings for specific medical indications. MDLifespan adapts this established, minimally invasive medical technology into a standardized outpatient protocol model designed to address modern environmental exposure concerns within physician-led care environments. The Cenegenics Beverly Hills integration strengthens MDLifespan's position as a specialized provider of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols designed to help reduce inflammatory proteins and environmental toxins at the circulatory level.

Addressing Environmental Exposure in Southern California

Los Angeles residents face unique environmental stressors — from wildfire-related particulate exposure and urban air pollution to growing public awareness around microplastics, PFAS, and chemical contaminants in California water systems. As research continues to explore links between environmental toxins and systemic inflammation, more patients are seeking physician-directed strategies to evaluate and reduce circulating toxin burden.

The Cenegenics Beverly Hills integration strengthens MDLifespan's position as a specialized provider of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols designed to help reduce inflammatory proteins and environmental toxins at the circulatory level.

"Southern California is a region where environmental exposure is part of the everyday health conversation," said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan. "Our Advanced Serial Plasma Exchange protocols are structured, physician-supervised plans designed to support measurable reductions in circulating inflammatory burden while integrating with advanced biomarker analysis."

What This Launch Brings to the Los Angeles Market

Through this integration, Cenegenics Beverly Hills patients now have access to:

Multi-session, physician-led Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols

Targeted diagnostics focused on environmental toxin exposure

Structured avoidance pathways designed to support reduction of systemic inflammatory load

Biomarker tracking to measure progress over time

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange has historically been utilized in hospital settings for specific medical indications. MDLifespan adapts this established, minimally invasive medical technology into a standardized outpatient protocol model designed to address modern environmental exposure concerns within physician-led care environments.

Each protocol begins with advanced diagnostic testing to assess toxin burden and key biomarkers, followed by a series of plasma exchange sessions designed to support circulatory-level toxin reduction. Progress is monitored through objective laboratory data.

Integrating Precision Diagnostics with Structured Plasma Exchange

The collaboration reflects a broader evolution in personalized medicine — combining:

Precision biomarker analysis

Environmental toxin assessment

Multi-session proprietary plasma exchange protocols

Ongoing physician oversight

Rather than positioning plasma exchange as a single intervention, MDLifespan delivers a repeatable, protocol-driven model designed to integrate into established clinical infrastructures.

Supporting National Growth Through Strategic Clinical Partnerships

The Beverly Hills launch supports MDLifespan's national expansion strategy, which centers on:

Partnering with established physician-led clinics

Integrating into existing performance-health infrastructures

Delivering standardized, replicable Advanced Serial TPE protocols

Expanding geographic access to circulatory-level toxin reduction services

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit: https://mdlifespan.com/cenegenics-consult

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detoxification and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan focuses on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized, and patented protocols.

About Cenegenics

Founded in 1997, Cenegenics is the global leader in performance health medicine and longevity. The company delivers personalized, physician-led programs grounded in comprehensive biomarker analysis, advanced diagnostics, evidence-based therapies, and continuous optimization.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rafaeil

404-936-0191

[email protected]

SOURCE MDLifespan