Advanced Technology International celebrates veteran team members with Department of Labor's HIRE Vets award

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to have been awarded the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for its commitment to recruit, employ and retain our nation's heroes.

ATI, a nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. ATI manages 20 Other Transaction Authority (OTA)-based and FAR-based collaborations, many of which for the Department of Defense.

(PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International))

Veterans make up 23 percent of ATI's employees and 52 percent of its leadership. Last year, 24 percent of new ATI hires were military veterans. These men and women bring remarkable skills and qualities to companies upon entering the civilian workforce. This is the second consecutive year ATI has been awarded the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion. ATI is one of 242 Platinum Medallion recipients across the country.

"We are tremendously proud of this recognition, but we're truly the ones who benefit," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO and a Navy veteran himself. "Veterans bring real-world experience, technical skills, leadership and a spirit of collaboration to our objective of facilitating innovative research and development initiatives. Their work has a lasting impact for generations of men and women in uniform."

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is an employer recognition program administered by the Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS). It is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company's or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. The program was established in response to the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) of 2017.

About Advanced Technology International

ATI is a nonprofit that builds research and development collaborations. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI uses the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire next-generation technologies vital to our national security.

