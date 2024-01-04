Advanced Technology International selected to manage new BARDA Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium

News provided by

ATI (Advanced Technology International)

04 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) Agreement by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness (ASPR) and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to serve as the consortium manager for the new 10-year Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium). The BioMaP-Consortium aims to improve and expand the industrial and manufacturing base for medical countermeasures during and in between public health emergencies. The BioMaP-Consortium is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, suppliers of drug substance manufacturing and fill finish services, and developers of innovative manufacturing technologies.

"ATI recognizes the public health threats our nation faces, and we are committed to BARDA's pursuit to fortify the nation's health security and bolster preparedness and response capabilities," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are honored to be selected to support BARDA in accelerating the development and delivery of these lifesaving medical countermeasures."

For more information about the BioMaP-Consortium or to learn how to join, please visit biomap-consortium.org.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under OT number #75A50123D00003.

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new capabilities to solve our nation's most challenging problems. Supported by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI expedites innovation to help the federal government quickly identify and acquire novel technologies and solutions.

ATI.org | LinkedIn | X | collaborATIon app

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)

