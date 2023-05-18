Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Offers Greater Efficiency to Manufacturers with Technology-Driven Maintenance

End-to-end support services encompass the company's strategic growth plan focused on technology-driven industrial maintenance.

PEORIA, Ill., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading industrial maintenance and parts services provider, announced its industrial technology solutions, newly branded under the proprietary name Reliability 360®, offer manufacturers a unique end-to-end IIoT solution of people, processes, parts, and connected technologies. The Reliability 360 (R360™) name represents the 360-degree industrial maintenance, reliability, and technical expertise ATS provides its vast customer base.

"The continuing skilled labor shortage is amplifying demand for data-driven IIoT technologies and technical expertise," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "Reliability 360 Machine Health Monitoring detects even the slightest fluctuations in variables such as vibration, temperature, current, pressure, and humidity to enable timely analysis by our condition monitoring experts and corrective actions to prevent unplanned downtime."

The end-to-end solution includes:

Reliability consultation and professional sensor installation

Cloud-based software and dashboards

Real-time alerts analyzed by condition monitoring and subject matter experts

Prescriptive actions to the on-site maintenance team

Measurable impacts on core KPIs and ROI

Optional industrial maintenance and parts services

"R360 is quick to return measurable results and value. For example, our 30-day risk-free trial helped a leading consumer packaged goods manufacturer realize 32 hours of avoided downtime, totaling $86,000 in avoided losses, said Micah Statler, Director of Operations. After the successful trial, they implemented the program enterprise-wide across 23 plants yielding $2 million in avoided downtime costs and a 150% ROI in the first 6 months."

ATS provides manufacturers with additional value through a skilled workforce available for short- or long-term support to fill skills and labor gaps along with industrial parts services to improve asset reliability. To get a demo or learn more about Advanced Technology Services innovations and industrial services, visit www.advancedtech.com.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global industrial services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and parts services. Through its industry-leading services and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations safer, more efficient, and more data-driven. In 2023, ATS was recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies. Over the last five years, they have been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers three times and as a Best Employer for New Graduates twice. ATS has also had the prestigious honor of being named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte for the last three years. As a highly regarded safety excellence and military-friendly employer, ATS has additionally won multiple awards over the past decade as a leading company in these areas.

