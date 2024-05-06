Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

PEORIA, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company and designated a Gold Standard honoree for maintaining this achievement for four years. The award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

2024 US Best Managed Companies Gold Winner

"Earning this distinction for a fourth consecutive year is a testament to our team's ongoing dedication to delivering high-value solutions that drive results for our customers," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "This recognition as a US Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree reflects not only our past achievements but also our relentless drive for innovation and excellence. With a history rooted in continuous improvement, a commitment to technology-driven services and a technically skilled workforce like no other, we are uniquely positioned to help factories run better and teams run smarter, now and in the future."

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

