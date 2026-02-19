Advanced TMS Protocol Demonstrates Increased Remission Rates in Depression

Key findings at a glance:

A recent study evaluated 600 adults with depression. Over 80% of participants experienced significant symptom improvement with a novel transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) protocol developed by Family Care Center.

More than half of patients reached full remission, exceeding the ~30% remission rates commonly reported for standard 30-day TMS courses.

The findings suggest that stimulating both sides of the brain may help more patients recover, not just improve.

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Family Care Center study, published in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, reports that a novel transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) protocol resulted in significant improvement for over 80% of patients with depression, with more than half experiencing complete symptom relief. These outcomes are among the most favorable results to date for a 30-day TMS treatment course.

The retrospective analysis, conducted by the Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence, included 600 adults. The study's findings also suggest that this non-invasive bilateral TMS protocol has similar outcomes for depressed patients with comorbid anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

How a TMS bilateral protocol improves depression symptoms

TMS is an FDA-approved, non-invasive brain stimulation treatment that uses magnetic pulses to activate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. It is commonly used when antidepressant medications and psychotherapy have not provided adequate relief.

Traditional TMS only stimulates the left side of the brain. The Family Care Center study focused on a sequential bilateral method that treats both sides of the brain, one after the other, not at the same time.

The sequential bilateral method combines an FDA-approved protocol to the left side of the brain, followed by an evidence-based protocol to the right side of the brain in a novel approach, offering the potential for higher response and remission rates, providing patients with an advanced option for more complete recovery.

The protocol that's applied to the right side of the brain is a patterned type of stimulation that delivers short bursts of pulses referred to as intermittent theta burst (iTBS). It is FDA-approved when applied to the left side of the brain. In the study, it was applied to the right side of the brain.

"This study shows that we can meaningfully improve outcomes for patients who have struggled for years to find relief," said Family Care Center Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Weber. "These are remission rates we simply haven't seen before with standard TMS, especially in a real-world clinical population."

What the study found: TMS outcomes for depression, anxiety, and PTSD

The study, titled "A Retrospective Study to Assess Clinical Outcomes Among Patients Receiving a Novel Sequential Bilateral Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Protocol for Depression," found that:

More than 80% of patients achieved a clinical response, defined as a 50% or greater reduction in depressive and anxiety symptoms.

Over 50% reached full remission, defined as minimal or no depressive or anxiety symptoms.

Patients with generalized anxiety disorder (60%) and posttraumatic stress disorder or PTSD (38%) also showed similar rates of improvement.

Depression severity and treatment response were assessed using validated clinical scales, including the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9, a common depression survey) and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7, a widely used anxiety questionnaire). Remission was defined as a PHQ-9 score below 5.

"These results suggest that evidence-based protocols that go beyond what is currently FDA-approved may help patients fully recover, not just improve," Dr. Weber said.

Family Care Center's Director of Research Dr. Sabrina Segal agreed saying, "At Family Care Center's TMS Center of Excellence, we are carefully examining evidence-based novel protocols, and approaches to TMS, setting our patients' treatment apart from standard TMS clinics."

Why these TMS results matter for people with treatment-resistant depression

Depression affects nearly 300 million people worldwide and remains the leading cause of disability. Many patients also experience anxiety or trauma-related symptoms, which can make recovery more difficult. Despite advances in care, remission rates for many treatments, including standard TMS, have remained limited.

Until now, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) has been the only brain stimulation technique consistently associated with remission rates above 50%. However, ECT requires anesthesia and is often linked to cognitive side effects, including memory impairment.

The results of the Family Care Center study suggest that advanced bilateral TMS could be a non-invasive option as effective as ECT, but without the need for anesthesia, seizures, or cognitive risks.

How side effects of TMS compare to ECT



Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) Requires anesthesia Yes No Risk of seizures Yes No Cognitive/memory side effects Yes No Return to daily activities on same day No Yes

"TMS allows patients to stay fully awake, return to daily activities the same day, and avoid many of the risks associated with more invasive procedures," Dr. Weber said. "It's also covered by most major insurance plans and seamlessly integrates with existing care."

The study, submitted December 17, 2025, was written by Charles L. Weber, D.O., Sabrina K. Segal, Stephen K. Gruschkus, and Christopher G. Ivany, M.D. The researchers used standard clinical tools, such as the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), and the Quality of Life Scale (QOLS). Detailed research methods and results can be viewed in the TMS Journal. For more information about Family Care Center TMS and other services, visit fccwellbeing.com.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

