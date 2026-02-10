Family Care Center Marks 10 Years of Transforming Behavioral Health

Key Takeaways

In 2026, Family Care Center celebrates 10 years of providing comprehensive behavioral health services, including therapy, psychiatry, mental health Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Family Care Center operates nearly 50 outpatient mental health clinics across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.

Since its founding, Family Care Center has provided evidence-based, multidisciplinary care through nearly 2 million appointments.

More than eight in 10 Family Care Center patients experience meaningful improvement, significantly surpassing the national outpatient behavioral health benchmark.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center celebrates its 10th anniversary, reflecting on a decade of growth, innovation, and measurable impact in behavioral health care.

Founded in 2016 by two U.S. Army Veterans, Family Care Center has become one of the nation's fastest-growing outpatient behavioral health systems, providing compassionate, evidence-based care and advancing research.

"What began as a mission to serve the military community has grown into a national movement to elevate mental health care," said Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Weber. "We are honored to celebrate this milestone alongside the patients, families, care providers, and community partners who have helped shape our journey."

Expanding Access with In-Network, Integrated Services

Family Care Center offers outpatient behavioral health care for all ages at nearly 50 multidisciplinary clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.

It is in network with all major health insurance plans, with more than 98% of patient care covered by insurance.

Services include:

Therapy for individuals, couples, and families

Psychiatric services, including evaluations, diagnoses, and medication management

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for depression, anxiety, and related conditions

Mental health Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for symptom stabilization, trauma resolution, and long-term resilience

Educational testing to guide accurate diagnosis, accommodations, and personalized care for children, adolescents, and young adults

Positive Outcomes Through Clinician-Led, Measurement-Based Care

Family Care Center patients consistently achieve meaningful, measurable improvements through coordinated, personalized care. Across all services, 84% of patients experience a clinically significant reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms—well above national outpatient behavioral health benchmarks.

Outcomes are even stronger for patients receiving integrated therapy, medication management, and TMS, with more than 91% achieving clinically significant improvement in depression and anxiety.

"We're able to achieve these outcomes because of our foundational commitment to being 100% clinician-led and measurement-informed," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "From the beginning, we built Family Care Center on the belief that we need to understand how patients function in their daily lives—not just how they feel. This insight helps us deliver truly transformative care."

Leadership in Research & Education

Family Care Center advances patient care through evidence-based research and ongoing provider education. Its research team studies novel treatments, patient outcomes, and standards of care, while accredited education programs equip clinicians with up-to-date skills and knowledge.

At the forefront of TMS innovation, the Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence in San Antonio, TX, sets a national standard for TMS and behavioral health treatment. As a hub for both research and clinical care, it informs protocols and best practices across all Family Care Center clinics. Every location reflects this same commitment: high-quality treatment, expert-driven protocols, and patient-centered support.

The Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence has:

Expertly trained over 250 TMS professionals to deliver the highest standard of care

A proven track record with over 135,000 successful TMS treatments

Novel, evidence-based protocols that deliver exceptional outcomes, including for patients who did not respond to standard treatments

Supporting Local Communities

Family Care Center partners with other organizations serving local communities, including primary care providers, pediatricians, medical specialty groups, schools, and organizations serving the military, Veterans, and First Responders. These partnerships increase access to mental health care, provide education and resources, and support programs that address local needs.

Looking Ahead

In the next decade, Family Care Center will continue its strategic growth by expanding clinic locations, broadening service lines, deepening research, and partnering with communities to advance treatment.

As Family Care Center celebrates this milestone, its mission remains clear: to deliver the greatest positive impact on the health and well-being of local communities by delivering life-enhancing outpatient behavioral health care.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

