Family Care Center Opens Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic in Queen Creek

Arizona continues to rank poorly in access to behavioral health services.

The new Family Care Center clinic expands integrated mental health care for children, teens, and adults in this rapidly growing community.

More than 90% of patients experience meaningful improvement through Family Care Center's coordinated multidisciplinary care model.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center has opened a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in Queen Creek, bringing evidence-based care to individuals, couples, and families in one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities. It is their sixth location in the state.

The Family Care Center Queen Creek clinic integrates therapy, psychiatry, medication management, and advanced treatments, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), under one roof, making it easier for patients to receive timely, coordinated care that's tailored to each person's unique needs.

Why This Clinic Matters

Queen Creek's rapid growth has led to a significant shortage in behavioral health care. As the population increased from about 59,500 in 2020 to over 89,000 in 2026, demand for mental health services has outpaced available resources in the local community.

Many residents currently rely on single-service providers or must travel outside Queen Creek for therapy, psychiatry, medication management, or TMS. Receiving care from multiple locations often results in long waits and fragmented communication, leaving many patients feeling frustrated and unsupported.

Delays in care and limited provider availability often prevent people from getting help early—when mental health treatment can make the greatest difference.

These local gaps are part of a bigger problem across Arizona. The state ranks 50th out of 51 states and Washington, D.C. for overall mental health, according to Mental Health America's State of Mental Health Report (2025).

Integrated Care That Leads to Better Outcomes

Family Care Center's Queen Creek clinic is designed to address these barriers by offering:

Multidisciplinary care teams that coordinate therapy, psychiatry, and psychology for seamless treatment

Services for all ages, from children and teens to adults and older adults

Evidence-based treatments, customized to each patient and grounded in proven research

In-network coverage with most major insurance plans, making care more affordable and accessible

Nationwide, nine out of ten Family Care Center patients report positive outcomes, which the organization attributes to its multidisciplinary care model and focus on continuity of treatment.

"Integrated care is convenient for the patient, easier to navigate, and it leads to better outcomes," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Our multidisciplinary teams work together every day to adjust treatment in real time and help patients make meaningful progress."

In-Network Behavioral Health Services

The Queen Creek clinic is in-network with most insurance plans, and 98% of the care delivered is in-network for its patients. Services include:

Therapy: Individual counseling for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life changes, and related concerns

Couples and family counseling: Therapy tailored to help families and couples navigate challenges, improve communication, and strengthen relationships

Psychiatry: Evaluations and medication management

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS): FDA-approved, non-invasive therapy for treatment-resistant depression and other conditions

For appointments or more information about the Queen Creek clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

