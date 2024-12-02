Advancements Series Scheduled to Air on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Learn how innovative ideas and groundbreaking technologies are empowering businesses and individuals today.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Tune into Bloomberg Television at 8:00 pm ET to watch.

New Episode of Advancements, airing on Sat, 12/7/24.

First, the series will educate about Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). While hearing from CIRI – whose regional boundaries roughly follow the traditional Dena'ina territory of Southcentral Alaska – audiences will learn about its mission to promote economic and social well-being amongst its shareholders and their families, and how it focuses on strength and sustainability through the traditional values and practices that have served Alaska Native people for generations.

Next, viewers will discover how innovations in prefabrication technology are transforming the electrical construction industry. With a look at AECInspire, viewers will hear how it's AI-enhanced tools are helping to democratize access to advanced prefabrication solutions, which lead to reduced labor dependency and cost, and are setting new standards for quality and efficiency across projects.

Find out about the latest tactics and techniques being deployed by sophisticated hackers and ransomware groups today and see how artificial intelligence tools are being used in cyber-attacks as the show explores how frontline security professionals at American Cyber and SonicWall are helping to protect organizations, improve cyber hygiene, and reduce risks online.

The show will also explore how the demand for magnets has created a growing interest in finding sustainable alternatives. Hearing from experts at Niron Magnetics (Niron), audiences will learn about its proprietary Clean Earth Magnet® technology, which was created to enable mass production of high-performance permanent magnets. Possessing inherently higher magnetization that can be produced more sustainably, the segment will highlight how the Clean Earth Magnet materials create high-powered magnets using commonly available iron and nitrogen raw materials that can be sourced globally.

