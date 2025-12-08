Watch a New Episode of Advancements, Airing, Saturday, December 13th at 8:00 pm ET

Tune in to Bloomberg Television to discover how advances in technology are improving industries across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 13th, Advancements with Ted Danson will showcase how developments in education, and in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation, are optimizing business performance and improving career opportunities.

Learn how the AI revolution is transforming modern business as the series focuses on Altrina; a back-office automation tool that turns natural language into powerful, editable workflows. Viewers will see how Altrina learns from user instructions, adapts to tools, and automates complex, decision-heavy tasks, so teams can work faster and more efficiently.

Unlike sectors that are already digitized, building diagnostics and retrofits are still heavily reliant on manual methods. This segment will explore how Lamarr.AI's advanced data collection, diagnostic analysis, and prescription and prognosis capabilities are opening new doors to what is possible. Audiences will learn how Lamarr.AI is using drone technology, thermal and visible-range images, computer vision, and AI-powered diagnostics to identify opportunities for improvement, and accelerate the transition to Net Zero buildings.

Next, hear how artificial intelligence is forcing business leaders to rethink the way they approach the workforce. The series will educate about Intelligent Learning, Inc. (ILI), a powerful assessment and upskilling tool that uses AI and ML, as well as proven Behavioral/Cognitive Science theory and Adaptive Learning, to assess individuals, predict performance, and swiftly upskill targeted areas. Find out how the AI agent eliminates the one size fits all method, opening a path to faster adoption, validation, and true comprehension, while transforming how people learn, grow, and succeed in their careers.

The show will also share how Knuth Machine Tools (Knuth) provides real-world experiences and exposure to the field of machining, enabling the next generation of students to explore the trade, develop practical skills, and gain a first-hand understanding of career opportunities. Watch to discover how Knuth is bridging generations of expertise through continuity and collaboration, ensuring a future where technology, education, and craftsmanship grow hand-in-hand across the sector.

"We are excited to share how technology and innovation continue to move the dial forward, contributing to global progress and growth," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

