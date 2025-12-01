Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch a New Episode of Advancements on December 6th at 8:00 pm ET

Take an inside look at how technology is solving issues across the business landscape.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch a new episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air on Saturday, December 6th at 8:00 PM ET.

Discover how smart campus technology is elevating the way people plan, manage, maintain, operate, and utilize the built environment. This segment will explore how MetaBIM's smart campus solutions provide organizations with the tools and data needed to transform facilities management and keep facilities staff productive, connected, and working on the same page.

Next, hear how infrastructure limitations across the LNG sector have made it difficult for operators to recycle large volumes of complex used products at scale. With a look at Global Resource Recovery, audiences will learn how its scalable, high-volume recycling solution purifies heavily contaminated industrial liquids, resulting in lower disposal costs, reduced emissions, and improved compliance and efficiency, for a circular solution that supports sustainability targets in alignment with ESG and circular economy principles.

The selling or buying of a business is an incredibly complex process, fraught with various legal, financial, and regulatory hurdles. In this segment, viewers will see how Transworld Business Advisors helps organizations overcome the complexities associated with selling or buying a business, as experts from Transworld Pittsburgh South share how their deep industry knowledge helps companies strategize, research, and position themselves to maximize value and ensure a successful transaction.

Finally, discover how developments in technology are improving air quality across the hospitality setting. Audiences will get an inside look at Extreme Microbial Technologies' air purification system, which continuously reduces or eliminates microbes, particles, odors, bacteria, and viruses in the air and on surfaces around the clock, helping to improve food safety and create spaces where people can truly live and breathe freely.

"We look forward to exploring how businesses and organizations are utilizing technology to think and work smarter," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

