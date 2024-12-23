Advancements to Educate About Innovations in Optimized Shipping Software

Discover how developments in digital shipping software technologies are providing businesses with freedom, flexibility, visibility, and control.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how recent breakthroughs in software are helping to optimize efficiency and get packages out the door faster and easier.

This segment will educate about the imperative role that shipping plays in business today. Audiences will learn how companies of all sizes often face unprecedented challenges and opportunities in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving shipping landscape. Discover how factors like fluctuating shipping rates, seasonal fees, and delivery service changes, along with a business's carrier mix, calls for more agile, adaptable, and forward-thinking strategies to help companies thrive in these shifting conditions.

Hear how shipping software is helping to reduce the complexity of shipping and mailing as Advancements educates about the secure SaaS Shipping 360 platform from Pitney Bowes. The show will share how its suite of applications works seamlessly together to provide complete visibility and control of shipping, mailing, and receiving operations, enabling enterprises to make the right decisions to reduce expenses and streamline operations.

"The priorities in shipping have shifted—predictability, visibility, and reliability are now as critical as speed. Businesses and consumers need to know that a package will get from point A to point B with clear oversight and control," said Shemin Nurmohamed, President of Sending Technology Solutions at Pitney Bowes. "With our multi-carrier shipping technology, we provide the tools to eliminate disruptions, access multiple carriers seamlessly, and use data-driven insights to automate smarter shipping decisions, delivering peace of mind for senders and recipients alike."

Viewers will see how from outbound and inbound shipping and mailing to receiving and distribution, the platform provides full control across the entire enterprise. With advanced analytics to make operations smarter than ever, discover how the intuitive dashboard provides a full view of shipping, mailing, tracking, and receiving, while the integrated platform offers improved security to provide businesses with confidence that they're protecting information against cyberthreats.

"We look forward to sharing how the secure digital platform helps organizations take command of shipping and mailing ecosystems, providing top-down control, improving processes, and reducing costs across users and working locations," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series."

About Pitney Bowes:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world – including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small businesses to large enterprises, and government entities rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements, and financial results, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom. For more information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

