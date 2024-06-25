Advancing Adena Health vascular care

Adena Health adds two vascular surgeons to growing team, expanding services

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adena Health is shaping the future of vascular care in south central and southern Ohio.

How?

Through growth, innovation, expanded services, and an approach to patient-centered care.

At the forefront of this movement are a pair of new vascular surgeons Rahul Kar, MD, and Vikram Rao, MD.

Dr. Rao serves as the new medical director for vascular surgery services, having practiced in the Cleveland area for nearly 20 years. Board-certified in both general surgery and vascular surgery, he earned his medical degree from Stanley Medical College in India and completed his residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. He went on to complete two fellowships in Detroit, Mich., the first in trauma surgery at Henry Ford Hospital and a second in vascular surgery at Wayne State University.

Dr. Kar worked as a vascular surgeon in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and is making a return to Ohio, having earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his residency at New York-Presbyterian Queens in Flushing, N.Y., and fellowship at the Loma Linda Medical Center in Loma Linda, Calif.

Both highly trained physicians come to Adena's vascular program with proficiencies in aortic disease, carotid disease, dialysis access, limb salvage, peripheral arterial disease, treatment of renal and mesenteric artery, and venous disease.

The pair want to use their skills to make a difference in what they see as a valuable opportunity for modern vascular care in this area of the state.

"Vascular surgery is one of those fields that's constantly growing in terms of new advances, and being able to provide the most current treatment available is something this community deserves," said Dr. Kar.

Dr. Rao agrees, adding patients can feel confident in the experience and expertise of the care team that's been assembled.

"I always tell patients that you have the best team around here, and that we really care about you," Dr. Rao said. "It can be scary and emotionally draining for a patient to come to a specialist for any sort of treatment, but with this program and team of providers, you are going to be offered quality, modern vascular care in this community."

For the surgeons, providing a high-quality patient experience is at the very center of their approach.

"The patient is like a member of my own family," Dr. Rao says. "A successful day for me is when I can walk into the hospital and, by the time I walk out, know I've helped people and, most importantly, that I've provided good, healthy outcomes for my patients."

Adena Health provides essential heart and vascular services. For more about Adena's heart and vascular care, its providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org/heart.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals—Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

