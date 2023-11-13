Advancing Quantitative Imaging: CaliberMRI, Inc. announces QIBA Conformance for Canon Medical Systems USA

News provided by

CaliberMRI, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 20:01 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI) is improving medical imaging and the standard of care. CaliberMRI, an industry leader in standardization of MRI, announces the successful grant of "QIBA DWI Profile Conformance Certification" to Canon Medical Systems USA (Canon Medical), a key step in integrating qMRI into clinical workflow.

Continue Reading

The Radiological Society of North Americas (RSNA) Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) has partnered with CaliberMRI to help standardize quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (qMRI) to improve patient care through the QIBA Conformance Certification program. With the increased adoption of qMRI, QIBA Conformance allows sites to demonstrate accurate, repeatable, and reproducible ADC measurements for the Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) Profile, which provides validated imaging performance claims regarding changes in ADC in brain, breast, prostate and liver. "Through our work with CaliberMRI, we were able to rigorously test our Vantage Galan 3T scanner using CaliberMRI's Phantom (Model 128 Diffusion), QA/QC software (qCal-MR) and the QIBA Profile," said Wissam Al Ghuraibawi, PhD, Manager of Medical Affairs and Clinical Scientist at Canon Medical. Dr. Al Ghuraibawi further added that "diffusion is such an important part of clinical MRI, we feel it is important to go through this process to demonstrate site and scanner performance."

Mo Kadbi, PhD, Leader, Medical Affairs – MRI at Canon Medical, acknowledged "with the increased need for, and use of, AI/ML in imaging, we believe it is essential to integrate physical reference objects into our work. We anticipate working with other Canon Medical sites and CaliberMRI on QIBA Profile Conformance to help advance qMRI."

"Canon Medical's approach to qMRI and QIBA Conformance is key to moving quantitative imaging to the clinic," says CaliberMRI CEO William Hollander. "We look forward to working with other sites in the future."

To learn more about QIBA Conformance please contact CaliberMRI at [email protected].

About CaliberMRI:  CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve the standard of care through standardization of MRI. MRI is a powerful tool for screening, diagnosis and treatment monitoring in the fields of cancer, diabetes, stroke, MS, neurodegenerative and other diseases. CaliberMRI produces integrated phantom/software platforms to ensure quantitative MRI measurements are accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI's products, developed in conjunction with the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), improve quantitative imaging results, reduce clinical trial costs, and, ultimately, advance the standard of care. CaliberMRI works with researchers, hospitals, and clinicians around the world. Based in Boulder, Colorado, CaliberMRI, has a growing global distributor network. For more information on our products and mission, visit us at www.qmri.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Canon Medical Systems:  Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes, and services radiology and cardiovascular systems. Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular, and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.

About RSNA/QIBA:  RSNA/QIBA is committed to transforming patient care by making radiology a more quantitative science. In 2007, RSNA organized the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance® (QIBA) to unite researchers, healthcare professionals and industry to advance quantitative imaging and the use of imaging biomarkers in clinical trials and clinical practice.

SOURCE CaliberMRI, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.