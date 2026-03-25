Advancing RBQM Strategy for Greater Impact and Stronger Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how a mature and intentional risk-based quality management (RBQM) strategy can drive higher quality and more efficient clinical development programs. Attendees will gain insight into metrics that support the need for greater adoption of RBQM and the elements of a successful RBQM strategy. Attendees will also learn about the value of central monitoring and its critical role in clinical research.

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk-based quality management (RBQM) has become a cornerstone of modern clinical trial execution, helping sponsors proactively manage risk to improve data integrity, patient safety and operational efficiency. Industry adoption continues to improve; data from the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) shows that in 2024, 96% of trials incorporated at least one RBM or RBQM component. However, taking the next step requires implementation of a holistic RBQM strategy that relies on fully integrated, cross-functional approaches — and this remains variable across the industry.

This webinar will explore how sponsors can build sustainable RBQM frameworks that move beyond compliance toward measurable, long-term value. Attendees will learn the core elements of successful RBQM strategies, the expanding role and impact of central monitoring and real-world results from a central monitoring assessment case study. The session will also address common implementation challenges and practical approaches for strengthening RBQM through processes tailored to specific study needs.

Register to learn how a mature and intentional RBQM strategy can drive higher quality, more efficient clinical development programs.

Join Dmitri Berman, Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing RBQM Strategy for Greater Impact and Stronger Trials.

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