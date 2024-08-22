Advancing STEM Education: Toyota Provides Up To $8.6 Million To Support Georgia Schools

Hands-On STEM Program, Community Resource Centers for Fulton County Schools' Students

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota USA Foundation announced grants of up to $8.6 million to prepare Fulton County Schools (FCS) students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The collaboration is part of the Driving Possibilities initiative and is a five-year phased rollout of programming in select schools.

"Our goal is to increase awareness of future STEM careers while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where our Toyota team members live and work," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "With nearly $2.3 million in the first year, and more to come in years ahead, we're looking forward to the expansion of Driving Possibilities in the Fulton County area."

Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education and builds on existing programs across the country. The long-term initiative's aim is to close educational gaps for students through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families.

"Georgia is home to crucial Toyota Financial Services and Lexus operations, and we want to demonstrate how much we appreciate our local communities," says Scott Cooke, Toyota Financial Services president and CEO. "We consider it a privilege to support Fulton County Schools educators who are providing young people with essential knowledge and skillsets in science, technology, engineering, and math."

Driving Possibilities in Georgia will focus on supporting three key areas in Fulton County Schools:

Increasing the level of service at existing Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) Centers. Located in two FCS high schools, Toyota's support will expand community resources and services to also include PreK to eighth graders at identified schools.

Integrating STEM learning with the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) curriculum to provide additional learning resources to students.

Providing STEM-specific professional development for FCS educators, with support from Kennesaw State University .

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities, a national, career readiness and community engagement initiative, launched to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow. It is a unique approach that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With efforts across the PreK-12 education continuum, the program is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

Fulton County Schools is the seventh site to launch Driving Possibilities programming, which is based on more than 65 years of active support in Toyota communities across the U.S. and builds off the successful model in West Dallas.

Toyota USA Foundation

The Toyota USA Foundation is a charitable endowment created to support education programs serving PreK through 12th-grade students and their teachers in the United States, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). For more information about the Toyota USA Foundation, visit www.toyotaeffect.com/impact.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2024, TFS employed approximately 3,800 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $149 billion. The company is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.x.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

