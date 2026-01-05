TMNA 2025 sales up 8.0 percent

Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up 47 percent of total sales volume

30 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands

Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2025 U.S. sales of 2,518,071 vehicles, up 8.0 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the year totaled 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent on a volume basis and up 17.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 47.0 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota Motor North America Reports 2025 U.S. Sales Results

For the fourth quarter, TMNA reported sales of 652,195 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the fourth quarter totaled 290,840, down 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 44.6 percent of total sales volume.

TMNA reported December 2025 sales of 231,513 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis versus December 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 104,088, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.7 percent on a DSR basis, representing 45.0 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted year-end 2025 sales of 2,147,811 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 552,510 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume basis and up 9.3 percent on a DSR basis. Toyota division reported December sales of 193,280 vehicles, up 11.8 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted year-end 2025 sales of 370,260 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 99,685 vehicles, up 2.3 percent on a volume basis and up 2.3 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported December sales of 38,233 vehicles, up 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.

"We're grateful for the strong response from our Toyota customers in 2025, which reflects our deep commitment to affordability and choice," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "The success of iconic top-sellers like the Camry and Corolla, alongside a broad lineup of vehicles starting under $30,000, shows that customers value having accessible options. This momentum was also fueled by our popular electrified vehicles, the ever-popular RAV4, and the exciting, redesigned Tacoma."

"We also had an exceptional year at Lexus," continued Gilleland. "It was encouraging to see more customers choose our vehicles across the luxury market. We attracted many new buyers drawn to our advanced technology and growing electrified offerings. For both brands, we remain focused on delivering vehicles that fit a wide range of lifestyles in the year ahead."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

2025 sales up 8.0 percent

2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent; represents 47.0 percent of total sales volume

Fourth quarter sales up 8.1 percent

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 290,840, down 1.9 percent

December sales up 10.3 percent

December electrified vehicle sales of 104,088, up 0.2 percent

30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands

Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

In 2025, Toyota launched its first U.S. battery plant in North Carolina, a nearly $14 billion investment creating up to 5,100 American jobs; and invested $912 million across five manufacturing plants, adding 252 new jobs, as part of its commitment to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years

Toyota Division:

4th all-time best sales year, and best since 2017

2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,051,397, up 19.0 percent; represents 49.0 percent of total sales volume

Year-end sales up 8.1 percent

Fourth quarter sales up 9.3 percent

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 257,867, down 1.9 percent

December sales up 11.8 percent

December electrified vehicle sales of 90,097, down 1.2 percent

Best-ever year for:

GR Corolla



Corolla Hybrid



Camry Hybrid



4Runner Hybrid



Corolla Cross



Crown Signia



Grand Highlander



Land Cruiser Hybrid



RAV4



Sequoia



Tacoma

Lexus Division:

Division records its best-ever full-year sales result

2025 electrified vehicle sales of 131,851—an all-time best ever—up 7.2 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume

Year-end sales up 7.1 percent

Fourth quarter sales up 2.3 percent

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,973, down 1.6 percent

December sales up 3.2 percent

December electrified vehicle sales of 13,991, up 9.9 percent

Best-ever year for:

NX Hybrid



NX Plug-in Hybrid



GX



RX Plug-in Hybrid



TX



TX Hybrid



TX Plug-in Hybrid

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2025 2024 DSR % VOL % 2025 2024 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 231,513 209,953 6.0 10.3 2,518,071 2,332,623 8.3 8.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 193,280 172,909 7.5 11.8 2,147,811 1,986,954 8.4 8.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 38,233 37,044 -0.8 3.2 370,260 345,669 7.5 7.1 COROLLA 23,517 17,720 27.6 32.7 248,088 232,908 6.9 6.5 SUPRA 277 70 280.5 295.7 2,953 2,615 13.3 12.9 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 576 579 -4.3 -0.5 9,940 11,426 -12.7 -13.0 MIRAI 26 35 -28.6 -25.7 210 499 -57.8 -57.9 CROWN 1,219 810 44.7 50.5 12,309 19,648 -37.1 -37.4 PRIUS 4,042 5,211 -25.4 -22.4 56,488 44,711 26.8 26.3 CAMRY 28,512 26,811 2.3 6.3 316,185 309,876 2.4 2.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 58,169 51,236 9.2 13.5 646,176 621,696 4.3 3.9 IS 1,836 1,458 21.1 25.9 19,714 18,946 4.4 4.1 RC 94 175 -48.4 -46.3 1,349 1,854 -27.0 -27.2 ES 3,646 5,005 -30.0 -27.2 39,926 43,156 -7.2 -7.5 LS 86 158 -47.7 -45.6 1,082 2,163 -49.8 -50.0 LC 98 72 30.9 36.1 1,286 1,464 -11.9 -12.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,760 6,868 -19.4 -16.1 63,357 67,587 -6.0 -6.3 TOTAL TMNA CAR 63,929 58,104 5.8 10.0 709,533 689,283 3.3 2.9 BZ 2,054 1,854 6.5 10.8 15,609 18,570 -15.7 -15.9 RAV4 42,028 44,296 -8.8 -5.1 479,288 475,193 1.2 0.9 COROLLA CROSS 8,851 7,448 14.3 18.8 99,798 93,021 7.6 7.3 CROWN SIGNIA 1,726 2,794 -40.6 -38.2 20,550 10,263 100.9 100.2 VENZA 1 1,315 -99.9 -99.9 707 32,086 -97.8 -97.8 HIGHLANDER 4,426 3,252 30.9 36.1 56,208 89,658 -37.1 -37.3 GRAND HIGHLANDER 11,620 8,429 32.6 37.9 136,801 71,721 91.4 90.7 4RUNNER 11,132 60 17,739.6 18,453.3 98,805 92,156 7.2 7.6 SEQUOIA 2,634 2,105 20.3 25.1 26,186 26,097 0.7 0.3 LAND CRUISER 3,174 5,399 -43.5 -41.2 43,946 29,113 51.4 50.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 87,646 76,953 9.5 13.9 977,901 937,880 4.6 4.3 SIENNA 8,747 7,032 19.6 24.4 101,486 75,037 35.7 35.2 TACOMA 25,075 22,715 6.1 10.4 274,638 192,813 42.9 42.4 TUNDRA 13,643 14,973 -12.4 -8.9 147,610 159,528 -7.2 -7.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 38,718 37,688 -1.2 2.7 422,248 352,341 20.2 19.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 135,111 121,673 6.8 11.0 1,501,635 1,365,258 10.3 10.0 UX 635 948 -35.6 -33.0 8,421 8,877 -4.8 -5.1 NX 7,913 8,120 -6.3 -2.5 76,836 74,488 3.5 3.2 RZ 895 397 116.8 125.4 6,400 9,697 -33.8 -34.0 RX 12,463 13,027 -8.0 -4.3 113,256 118,636 -4.2 -4.5 TX 6,913 3,462 92.0 99.7 57,346 28,640 100.9 100.2 GX 2,692 3,468 -25.4 -22.4 37,180 30,914 20.7 20.3 LX 962 754 22.7 27.6 7,464 6,830 9.6 9.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 32,473 30,176 3.5 7.6 306,903 278,082 10.7 10.4 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 167,584 151,849 6.1 10.4 1,808,538 1,643,340 10.4 10.1 Selling Days 26 25



307 308



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY December 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2025 2024 DSR % VOL% 2025 2024 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,989 3,716 -22.7 -19.6 40,985 32,039 28.3 27.9 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,053 1,495 -32.3 -29.6 15,503 12,672 22.7 22.3 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 4,520 3,737 16.3 21.0 50,245 50,190 0.4 0.1 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 28,506 26,789 2.3 6.4 316,115 205,156 54.6 54.1 TOYOTA MIRAI 26 35 -28.6 -25.7 210 499 -57.8 -57.9 TOYOTA CROWN 1,219 810 44.7 50.5 12,309 19,648 -37.1 -37.4 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 8,747 7,031 19.6 24.4 101,476 75,008 35.7 35.3 TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID 2,844 0 0.0 0.0 21,456 0 0.0 0.0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,434 2,487 -44.6 -42.3 24,720 24,777 0.1 -0.2 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 7,031 2,999 125.4 134.4 69,210 26,119 165.8 165.0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,634 2,104 20.4 25.2 26,186 26,091 0.7 0.4 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 3,174 5,399 -43.5 -41.2 43,946 29,113 51.4 50.9 TOYOTA BZ BEV 2,054 1,854 6.5 10.8 15,609 18,570 -15.7 -15.9 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 13,765 20,612 -35.8 -33.2 181,433 208,356 -12.6 -12.9 TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,271 2,147 -43.1 -40.8 20,272 31,093 -34.6 -34.8 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1,553 2,803 -46.7 -44.6 29,422 35,289 -16.4 -16.6 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 1,726 2,794 -40.6 -38.2 20,550 10,263 100.9 100.2 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1 1,315 -99.9 -99.9 707 32,086 -97.8 -97.8 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 2,754 1,720 54.0 60.1 30,493 9,444 223.9 222.9 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,796 1,358 98.0 105.9 30,549 37,010 -17.2 -17.5 LEXUS ES HYBRID 358 1,816 -81.0 -80.3 16,063 18,481 -12.8 -13.1 LEXUS UX HYBRID 635 948 -35.6 -33.0 8,421 8,877 -4.8 -5.1 LEXUS LX HYBRID 413 0 0.0 0.0 2,883 0 0.0 0.0 LEXUS NX HYBRID 3,078 2,832 4.5 8.7 30,203 27,129 11.7 11.3 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 699 832 -19.2 -16.0 7,008 6,301 11.6 11.2 LEXUS RZ BEV 895 397 116.8 125.4 6,400 9,697 -33.8 -34.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 5,974 4,618 24.4 29.4 43,259 42,876 1.2 0.9 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 526 569 -11.1 -7.6 5,873 4,248 38.7 38.3 LEXUS TX HYBRID 1,328 634 101.4 109.5 10,740 4,812 123.9 123.2 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 84 70 15.4 20.0 953 502 90.5 89.8 LEXUS LS HYBRID 0 9 -100.0 -100.0 38 94 -59.4 -59.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 1 -3.8 0.0 10 18 -44.3 -44.4 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 104,088 103,931 -3.7 0.2 1,183,248 1,006,461 17.9 17.6 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 90,097 91,205 -5.0 -1.2 1,051,397 883,426 19.4 19.0 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 13,991 12,726 5.7 9.9 131,851 123,035 7.5 7.2 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 45.0 % 49.5 %



47.0 % 43.1 %



Selling Days 26 25



307 308





