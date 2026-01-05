Toyota Motor North America Reports 2025 U.S. Sales Results

News provided byToyota Motor North America
Jan 05, 2026, 10:00 ET
- TMNA 2025 sales up 8.0 percent
- Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up 47 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
- Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2025 U.S. sales of 2,518,071 vehicles, up 8.0 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the year totaled 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent on a volume basis and up 17.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 47.0 percent of total sales volume.
For the fourth quarter, TMNA reported sales of 652,195 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the fourth quarter totaled 290,840, down 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 44.6 percent of total sales volume.
TMNA reported December 2025 sales of 231,513 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis versus December 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 104,088, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.7 percent on a DSR basis, representing 45.0 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted year-end 2025 sales of 2,147,811 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 552,510 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume basis and up 9.3 percent on a DSR basis. Toyota division reported December sales of 193,280 vehicles, up 11.8 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted year-end 2025 sales of 370,260 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 99,685 vehicles, up 2.3 percent on a volume basis and up 2.3 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported December sales of 38,233 vehicles, up 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.
"We're grateful for the strong response from our Toyota customers in 2025, which reflects our deep commitment to affordability and choice," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "The success of iconic top-sellers like the Camry and Corolla, alongside a broad lineup of vehicles starting under $30,000, shows that customers value having accessible options. This momentum was also fueled by our popular electrified vehicles, the ever-popular RAV4, and the exciting, redesigned Tacoma."
"We also had an exceptional year at Lexus," continued Gilleland. "It was encouraging to see more customers choose our vehicles across the luxury market. We attracted many new buyers drawn to our advanced technology and growing electrified offerings. For both brands, we remain focused on delivering vehicles that fit a wide range of lifestyles in the year ahead."
Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- 2025 sales up 8.0 percent
- 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent; represents 47.0 percent of total sales volume
- Fourth quarter sales up 8.1 percent
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 290,840, down 1.9 percent
- December sales up 10.3 percent
- December electrified vehicle sales of 104,088, up 0.2 percent
- 30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
- Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
- In 2025, Toyota launched its first U.S. battery plant in North Carolina, a nearly $14 billion investment creating up to 5,100 American jobs; and invested $912 million across five manufacturing plants, adding 252 new jobs, as part of its commitment to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years
Toyota Division:
- 4th all-time best sales year, and best since 2017
- 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,051,397, up 19.0 percent; represents 49.0 percent of total sales volume
- Year-end sales up 8.1 percent
- Fourth quarter sales up 9.3 percent
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 257,867, down 1.9 percent
- December sales up 11.8 percent
- December electrified vehicle sales of 90,097, down 1.2 percent
- Best-ever year for:
- GR Corolla
- Corolla Hybrid
- Camry Hybrid
- 4Runner Hybrid
- Corolla Cross
- Crown Signia
- Grand Highlander
- Land Cruiser Hybrid
- RAV4
- Sequoia
- Tacoma
Lexus Division:
- Division records its best-ever full-year sales result
- 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 131,851—an all-time best ever—up 7.2 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume
- Year-end sales up 7.1 percent
- Fourth quarter sales up 2.3 percent
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,973, down 1.6 percent
- December sales up 3.2 percent
- December electrified vehicle sales of 13,991, up 9.9 percent
- Best-ever year for:
- NX Hybrid
- NX Plug-in Hybrid
- GX
- RX Plug-in Hybrid
- TX
- TX Hybrid
- TX Plug-in Hybrid
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2025
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2025
|
2024
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2025
|
2024
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
231,513
|
209,953
|
6.0
|
10.3
|
2,518,071
|
2,332,623
|
8.3
|
8.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
193,280
|
172,909
|
7.5
|
11.8
|
2,147,811
|
1,986,954
|
8.4
|
8.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
38,233
|
37,044
|
-0.8
|
3.2
|
370,260
|
345,669
|
7.5
|
7.1
|
COROLLA
|
23,517
|
17,720
|
27.6
|
32.7
|
248,088
|
232,908
|
6.9
|
6.5
|
SUPRA
|
277
|
70
|
280.5
|
295.7
|
2,953
|
2,615
|
13.3
|
12.9
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
576
|
579
|
-4.3
|
-0.5
|
9,940
|
11,426
|
-12.7
|
-13.0
|
MIRAI
|
26
|
35
|
-28.6
|
-25.7
|
210
|
499
|
-57.8
|
-57.9
|
CROWN
|
1,219
|
810
|
44.7
|
50.5
|
12,309
|
19,648
|
-37.1
|
-37.4
|
PRIUS
|
4,042
|
5,211
|
-25.4
|
-22.4
|
56,488
|
44,711
|
26.8
|
26.3
|
CAMRY
|
28,512
|
26,811
|
2.3
|
6.3
|
316,185
|
309,876
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
58,169
|
51,236
|
9.2
|
13.5
|
646,176
|
621,696
|
4.3
|
3.9
|
IS
|
1,836
|
1,458
|
21.1
|
25.9
|
19,714
|
18,946
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
RC
|
94
|
175
|
-48.4
|
-46.3
|
1,349
|
1,854
|
-27.0
|
-27.2
|
ES
|
3,646
|
5,005
|
-30.0
|
-27.2
|
39,926
|
43,156
|
-7.2
|
-7.5
|
LS
|
86
|
158
|
-47.7
|
-45.6
|
1,082
|
2,163
|
-49.8
|
-50.0
|
LC
|
98
|
72
|
30.9
|
36.1
|
1,286
|
1,464
|
-11.9
|
-12.2
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,760
|
6,868
|
-19.4
|
-16.1
|
63,357
|
67,587
|
-6.0
|
-6.3
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
63,929
|
58,104
|
5.8
|
10.0
|
709,533
|
689,283
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
BZ
|
2,054
|
1,854
|
6.5
|
10.8
|
15,609
|
18,570
|
-15.7
|
-15.9
|
RAV4
|
42,028
|
44,296
|
-8.8
|
-5.1
|
479,288
|
475,193
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
8,851
|
7,448
|
14.3
|
18.8
|
99,798
|
93,021
|
7.6
|
7.3
|
CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,726
|
2,794
|
-40.6
|
-38.2
|
20,550
|
10,263
|
100.9
|
100.2
|
VENZA
|
1
|
1,315
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
707
|
32,086
|
-97.8
|
-97.8
|
HIGHLANDER
|
4,426
|
3,252
|
30.9
|
36.1
|
56,208
|
89,658
|
-37.1
|
-37.3
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
11,620
|
8,429
|
32.6
|
37.9
|
136,801
|
71,721
|
91.4
|
90.7
|
4RUNNER
|
11,132
|
60
|
17,739.6
|
18,453.3
|
98,805
|
92,156
|
7.2
|
7.6
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,634
|
2,105
|
20.3
|
25.1
|
26,186
|
26,097
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
LAND CRUISER
|
3,174
|
5,399
|
-43.5
|
-41.2
|
43,946
|
29,113
|
51.4
|
50.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
87,646
|
76,953
|
9.5
|
13.9
|
977,901
|
937,880
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
SIENNA
|
8,747
|
7,032
|
19.6
|
24.4
|
101,486
|
75,037
|
35.7
|
35.2
|
TACOMA
|
25,075
|
22,715
|
6.1
|
10.4
|
274,638
|
192,813
|
42.9
|
42.4
|
TUNDRA
|
13,643
|
14,973
|
-12.4
|
-8.9
|
147,610
|
159,528
|
-7.2
|
-7.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
38,718
|
37,688
|
-1.2
|
2.7
|
422,248
|
352,341
|
20.2
|
19.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
135,111
|
121,673
|
6.8
|
11.0
|
1,501,635
|
1,365,258
|
10.3
|
10.0
|
UX
|
635
|
948
|
-35.6
|
-33.0
|
8,421
|
8,877
|
-4.8
|
-5.1
|
NX
|
7,913
|
8,120
|
-6.3
|
-2.5
|
76,836
|
74,488
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
RZ
|
895
|
397
|
116.8
|
125.4
|
6,400
|
9,697
|
-33.8
|
-34.0
|
RX
|
12,463
|
13,027
|
-8.0
|
-4.3
|
113,256
|
118,636
|
-4.2
|
-4.5
|
TX
|
6,913
|
3,462
|
92.0
|
99.7
|
57,346
|
28,640
|
100.9
|
100.2
|
GX
|
2,692
|
3,468
|
-25.4
|
-22.4
|
37,180
|
30,914
|
20.7
|
20.3
|
LX
|
962
|
754
|
22.7
|
27.6
|
7,464
|
6,830
|
9.6
|
9.3
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
32,473
|
30,176
|
3.5
|
7.6
|
306,903
|
278,082
|
10.7
|
10.4
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
167,584
|
151,849
|
6.1
|
10.4
|
1,808,538
|
1,643,340
|
10.4
|
10.1
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
307
|
308
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2025
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2025
|
2024
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2025
|
2024
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,989
|
3,716
|
-22.7
|
-19.6
|
40,985
|
32,039
|
28.3
|
27.9
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
1,053
|
1,495
|
-32.3
|
-29.6
|
15,503
|
12,672
|
22.7
|
22.3
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
4,520
|
3,737
|
16.3
|
21.0
|
50,245
|
50,190
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
28,506
|
26,789
|
2.3
|
6.4
|
316,115
|
205,156
|
54.6
|
54.1
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
26
|
35
|
-28.6
|
-25.7
|
210
|
499
|
-57.8
|
-57.9
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
1,219
|
810
|
44.7
|
50.5
|
12,309
|
19,648
|
-37.1
|
-37.4
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
8,747
|
7,031
|
19.6
|
24.4
|
101,476
|
75,008
|
35.7
|
35.3
|
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
|
2,844
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
21,456
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,434
|
2,487
|
-44.6
|
-42.3
|
24,720
|
24,777
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
7,031
|
2,999
|
125.4
|
134.4
|
69,210
|
26,119
|
165.8
|
165.0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,634
|
2,104
|
20.4
|
25.2
|
26,186
|
26,091
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
|
3,174
|
5,399
|
-43.5
|
-41.2
|
43,946
|
29,113
|
51.4
|
50.9
|
TOYOTA BZ BEV
|
2,054
|
1,854
|
6.5
|
10.8
|
15,609
|
18,570
|
-15.7
|
-15.9
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
13,765
|
20,612
|
-35.8
|
-33.2
|
181,433
|
208,356
|
-12.6
|
-12.9
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
1,271
|
2,147
|
-43.1
|
-40.8
|
20,272
|
31,093
|
-34.6
|
-34.8
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
1,553
|
2,803
|
-46.7
|
-44.6
|
29,422
|
35,289
|
-16.4
|
-16.6
|
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,726
|
2,794
|
-40.6
|
-38.2
|
20,550
|
10,263
|
100.9
|
100.2
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
1
|
1,315
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
707
|
32,086
|
-97.8
|
-97.8
|
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
|
2,754
|
1,720
|
54.0
|
60.1
|
30,493
|
9,444
|
223.9
|
222.9
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,796
|
1,358
|
98.0
|
105.9
|
30,549
|
37,010
|
-17.2
|
-17.5
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
358
|
1,816
|
-81.0
|
-80.3
|
16,063
|
18,481
|
-12.8
|
-13.1
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
635
|
948
|
-35.6
|
-33.0
|
8,421
|
8,877
|
-4.8
|
-5.1
|
LEXUS LX HYBRID
|
413
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2,883
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
3,078
|
2,832
|
4.5
|
8.7
|
30,203
|
27,129
|
11.7
|
11.3
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
699
|
832
|
-19.2
|
-16.0
|
7,008
|
6,301
|
11.6
|
11.2
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
895
|
397
|
116.8
|
125.4
|
6,400
|
9,697
|
-33.8
|
-34.0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
5,974
|
4,618
|
24.4
|
29.4
|
43,259
|
42,876
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
526
|
569
|
-11.1
|
-7.6
|
5,873
|
4,248
|
38.7
|
38.3
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
1,328
|
634
|
101.4
|
109.5
|
10,740
|
4,812
|
123.9
|
123.2
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
84
|
70
|
15.4
|
20.0
|
953
|
502
|
90.5
|
89.8
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
0
|
9
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
38
|
94
|
-59.4
|
-59.6
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
1
|
-3.8
|
0.0
|
10
|
18
|
-44.3
|
-44.4
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
104,088
|
103,931
|
-3.7
|
0.2
|
1,183,248
|
1,006,461
|
17.9
|
17.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
90,097
|
91,205
|
-5.0
|
-1.2
|
1,051,397
|
883,426
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
13,991
|
12,726
|
5.7
|
9.9
|
131,851
|
123,035
|
7.5
|
7.2
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
45.0 %
|
49.5 %
|
47.0 %
|
43.1 %
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
307
|
308
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article