Toyota Motor North America Reports 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Toyota Motor North America

Jan 05, 2026, 10:00 ET

  • TMNA 2025 sales up 8.0 percent
  • Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up 47 percent of total sales volume
  • 30 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
  • Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2025 U.S. sales of 2,518,071 vehicles, up 8.0 percent on a volume basis and up 8.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the year totaled 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent on a volume basis and up 17.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 47.0 percent of total sales volume. 

For the fourth quarter, TMNA reported sales of 652,195 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the fourth quarter totaled 290,840, down 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 44.6 percent of total sales volume.

TMNA reported December 2025 sales of 231,513 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis versus December 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 104,088, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.7 percent on a DSR basis, representing 45.0 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted year-end 2025 sales of 2,147,811 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 552,510 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume basis and up 9.3 percent on a DSR basis. Toyota division reported December sales of 193,280 vehicles, up 11.8 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis. 

Lexus division posted year-end 2025 sales of 370,260 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 99,685 vehicles, up 2.3 percent on a volume basis and up 2.3 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported December sales of 38,233 vehicles, up 3.2 percent on a volume basis and down 0.8 percent on a DSR basis.

"We're grateful for the strong response from our Toyota customers in 2025, which reflects our deep commitment to affordability and choice," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "The success of iconic top-sellers like the Camry and Corolla, alongside a broad lineup of vehicles starting under $30,000, shows that customers value having accessible options. This momentum was also fueled by our popular electrified vehicles, the ever-popular RAV4, and the exciting, redesigned Tacoma."

"We also had an exceptional year at Lexus," continued Gilleland. "It was encouraging to see more customers choose our vehicles across the luxury market. We attracted many new buyers drawn to our advanced technology and growing electrified offerings. For both brands, we remain focused on delivering vehicles that fit a wide range of lifestyles in the year ahead."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted) 

TMNA:

  • 2025 sales up 8.0 percent
  • 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,183,248, up 17.6 percent; represents 47.0 percent of total sales volume
  • Fourth quarter sales up 8.1 percent
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 290,840, down 1.9 percent
  • December sales up 10.3 percent
  • December electrified vehicle sales of 104,088, up 0.2 percent
  • 30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
  • Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
  • In 2025, Toyota launched its first U.S. battery plant in North Carolina, a nearly $14 billion investment creating up to 5,100 American jobs; and invested $912 million across five manufacturing plants, adding 252 new jobs, as part of its commitment to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years

Toyota Division:

  • 4th all-time best sales year, and best since 2017
  • 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 1,051,397, up 19.0 percent; represents 49.0 percent of total sales volume
  • Year-end sales up 8.1 percent
  • Fourth quarter sales up 9.3 percent
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 257,867, down 1.9 percent
  • December sales up 11.8 percent
  • December electrified vehicle sales of 90,097, down 1.2 percent
  • Best-ever year for:
    • GR Corolla
    • Corolla Hybrid
    • Camry Hybrid
    • 4Runner Hybrid
    • Corolla Cross
    • Crown Signia
    • Grand Highlander
    • Land Cruiser Hybrid
    • RAV4
    • Sequoia
    • Tacoma

Lexus Division:

  • Division records its best-ever full-year sales result
  • 2025 electrified vehicle sales of 131,851—an all-time best ever—up 7.2 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume
  • Year-end sales up 7.1 percent
  • Fourth quarter sales up 2.3 percent
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,973, down 1.6 percent
  • December sales up 3.2 percent
  • December electrified vehicle sales of 13,991, up 9.9 percent
  • Best-ever year for:
    • NX Hybrid
    • NX Plug-in Hybrid
    • GX
    • RX Plug-in Hybrid
    • TX
    • TX Hybrid
    • TX Plug-in Hybrid

About Toyota 
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

231,513

209,953

6.0

10.3

2,518,071

2,332,623

8.3

8.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

193,280

172,909

7.5

11.8

2,147,811

1,986,954

8.4

8.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

38,233

37,044

-0.8

3.2

370,260

345,669

7.5

7.1

COROLLA

23,517

17,720

27.6

32.7

248,088

232,908

6.9

6.5

SUPRA

277

70

280.5

295.7

2,953

2,615

13.3

12.9

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

576

579

-4.3

-0.5

9,940

11,426

-12.7

-13.0

MIRAI

26

35

-28.6

-25.7

210

499

-57.8

-57.9

CROWN

1,219

810

44.7

50.5

12,309

19,648

-37.1

-37.4

PRIUS

4,042

5,211

-25.4

-22.4

56,488

44,711

26.8

26.3

CAMRY

28,512

26,811

2.3

6.3

316,185

309,876

2.4

2.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

58,169

51,236

9.2

13.5

646,176

621,696

4.3

3.9

IS

1,836

1,458

21.1

25.9

19,714

18,946

4.4

4.1

RC

94

175

-48.4

-46.3

1,349

1,854

-27.0

-27.2

ES

3,646

5,005

-30.0

-27.2

39,926

43,156

-7.2

-7.5

LS

86

158

-47.7

-45.6

1,082

2,163

-49.8

-50.0

LC

98

72

30.9

36.1

1,286

1,464

-11.9

-12.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,760

6,868

-19.4

-16.1

63,357

67,587

-6.0

-6.3

TOTAL TMNA CAR

63,929

58,104

5.8

10.0

709,533

689,283

3.3

2.9

BZ

2,054

1,854

6.5

10.8

15,609

18,570

-15.7

-15.9

RAV4

42,028

44,296

-8.8

-5.1

479,288

475,193

1.2

0.9

COROLLA CROSS

8,851

7,448

14.3

18.8

99,798

93,021

7.6

7.3

CROWN SIGNIA

1,726

2,794

-40.6

-38.2

20,550

10,263

100.9

100.2

VENZA

1

1,315

-99.9

-99.9

707

32,086

-97.8

-97.8

HIGHLANDER

4,426

3,252

30.9

36.1

56,208

89,658

-37.1

-37.3

GRAND HIGHLANDER

11,620

8,429

32.6

37.9

136,801

71,721

91.4

90.7

4RUNNER

11,132

60

17,739.6

18,453.3

98,805

92,156

7.2

7.6

SEQUOIA

2,634

2,105

20.3

25.1

26,186

26,097

0.7

0.3

LAND CRUISER

3,174

5,399

-43.5

-41.2

43,946

29,113

51.4

50.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

87,646

76,953

9.5

13.9

977,901

937,880

4.6

4.3

SIENNA

8,747

7,032

19.6

24.4

101,486

75,037

35.7

35.2

TACOMA

25,075

22,715

6.1

10.4

274,638

192,813

42.9

42.4

TUNDRA

13,643

14,973

-12.4

-8.9

147,610

159,528

-7.2

-7.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

38,718

37,688

-1.2

2.7

422,248

352,341

20.2

19.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

135,111

121,673

6.8

11.0

1,501,635

1,365,258

10.3

10.0

UX

635

948

-35.6

-33.0

8,421

8,877

-4.8

-5.1

NX

7,913

8,120

-6.3

-2.5

76,836

74,488

3.5

3.2

RZ

895

397

116.8

125.4

6,400

9,697

-33.8

-34.0

RX

12,463

13,027

-8.0

-4.3

113,256

118,636

-4.2

-4.5

TX

6,913

3,462

92.0

99.7

57,346

28,640

100.9

100.2

GX

2,692

3,468

-25.4

-22.4

37,180

30,914

20.7

20.3

LX

962

754

22.7

27.6

7,464

6,830

9.6

9.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

32,473

30,176

3.5

7.6

306,903

278,082

10.7

10.4

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

167,584

151,849

6.1

10.4

1,808,538

1,643,340

10.4

10.1

Selling Days

26

25

307

308

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

December 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,989

3,716

-22.7

-19.6

40,985

32,039

28.3

27.9

TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,053

1,495

-32.3

-29.6

15,503

12,672

22.7

22.3

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

4,520

3,737

16.3

21.0

50,245

50,190

0.4

0.1

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

28,506

26,789

2.3

6.4

316,115

205,156

54.6

54.1

TOYOTA MIRAI

26

35

-28.6

-25.7

210

499

-57.8

-57.9

TOYOTA CROWN

1,219

810

44.7

50.5

12,309

19,648

-37.1

-37.4

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

8,747

7,031

19.6

24.4

101,476

75,008

35.7

35.3

TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID

2,844

0

0.0

0.0

21,456

0

0.0

0.0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,434

2,487

-44.6

-42.3

24,720

24,777

0.1

-0.2

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

7,031

2,999

125.4

134.4

69,210

26,119

165.8

165.0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,634

2,104

20.4

25.2

26,186

26,091

0.7

0.4

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

3,174

5,399

-43.5

-41.2

43,946

29,113

51.4

50.9

TOYOTA BZ BEV

2,054

1,854

6.5

10.8

15,609

18,570

-15.7

-15.9

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

13,765

20,612

-35.8

-33.2

181,433

208,356

-12.6

-12.9

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,271

2,147

-43.1

-40.8

20,272

31,093

-34.6

-34.8

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

1,553

2,803

-46.7

-44.6

29,422

35,289

-16.4

-16.6

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

1,726

2,794

-40.6

-38.2

20,550

10,263

100.9

100.2

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1

1,315

-99.9

-99.9

707

32,086

-97.8

-97.8

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

2,754

1,720

54.0

60.1

30,493

9,444

223.9

222.9

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,796

1,358

98.0

105.9

30,549

37,010

-17.2

-17.5

LEXUS ES HYBRID

358

1,816

-81.0

-80.3

16,063

18,481

-12.8

-13.1

LEXUS UX HYBRID

635

948

-35.6

-33.0

8,421

8,877

-4.8

-5.1

LEXUS LX HYBRID

413

0

0.0

0.0

2,883

0

0.0

0.0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

3,078

2,832

4.5

8.7

30,203

27,129

11.7

11.3

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

699

832

-19.2

-16.0

7,008

6,301

11.6

11.2

LEXUS RZ BEV

895

397

116.8

125.4

6,400

9,697

-33.8

-34.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

5,974

4,618

24.4

29.4

43,259

42,876

1.2

0.9

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

526

569

-11.1

-7.6

5,873

4,248

38.7

38.3

LEXUS TX HYBRID

1,328

634

101.4

109.5

10,740

4,812

123.9

123.2

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

84

70

15.4

20.0

953

502

90.5

89.8

LEXUS LS HYBRID

0

9

-100.0

-100.0

38

94

-59.4

-59.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

1

-3.8

0.0

10

18

-44.3

-44.4

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

104,088

103,931

-3.7

0.2

1,183,248

1,006,461

17.9

17.6

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

90,097

91,205

-5.0

-1.2

1,051,397

883,426

19.4

19.0

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

13,991

12,726

5.7

9.9

131,851

123,035

7.5

7.2

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

45.0 %

49.5 %

47.0 %

43.1 %

Selling Days

26

25

307

308

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

