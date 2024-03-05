Advancing STEM Education: Toyota Provides Up To $9.3 Million In Arizona Schools

Hands-On STEM Program, Community Resource Centers for Chandler, Tempe Students

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota USA Foundation announced grants of up to $9.3 million to prepare Chandler and Tempe students for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The collaboration is part of the Driving Possibilities initiative and is a five-year phased rollout of programing in select schools.

"Our goal is to increase awareness of future STEM careers while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where our Toyota team members live and work," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "With nearly $2 million in the first year, and more to come in years ahead, we're looking forward to the expansion of Driving Possibilities in the Phoenix area."

Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education and builds on existing programs across the country. The long-term initiative's aim is to close educational gaps for students through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families.

"Ever since we opened our first office in Chandler in 2001, Toyota team members have been actively involved in giving back to this community," says Scott Cooke, Toyota Financial Services president and CEO. "We consider it a privilege to support educators from the Tempe and Chandler school districts who work so diligently to give young people the knowledge and skillsets which will allow them to pursue their dreams."

Today's announcement supports a STEM Curriculum Pathway for elementary and middle school students. The grants will also help build community resource centers to house after-school and essential services to help provide for students and their families.

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities, a national, career readiness and community engagement initiative, launched to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow. It is a unique approach that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With efforts across the PreK-12 education continuum, the program is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

Chandler and Tempe area schools are the sixth site to launch Driving Possibilities programming, which is based on more than 60 years of active support in Toyota communities across the U.S. and builds off the successful model in West Dallas.

Toyota USA Foundation

The Toyota USA Foundation is a charitable endowment created to support education programs serving PreK through 12th-grade students and their teachers in the United States, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). For more information about the Toyota USA Foundation, visit www.toyotaeffect.com/impact.

