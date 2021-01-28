Advancing Women in Workplace: Barilla Wins 2021 Catalyst Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 marks another significant milestone in the Diversity and Inclusion journey of the Barilla Group. The Italian family-owned food company will receive the premiere 2021 Catalyst Award on March 17-18, 2021, for initiatives that have accelerated progress for women and increased inclusion for all within its organizations around the world. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is the other awarded company.

Founded in 1962, Catalyst is the leading nonprofit organization working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies expanding opportunities for women in business globally. For more than 30 years Catalyst has bestowed the Catalyst Awards to recognize exceptional initiatives that corporations have taken to accelerate and advance women into their leadership - because progress for women is progress for everyone.

"We are honored to be recognized by Catalyst for our global efforts at Barilla to advance gender equality in the workplace, enhanced by our achievement of Gender Pay Equality around the Barilla world," said Claudio Colzani, CEO of the Barilla Group. "This award is a reflection of Barilla's effort to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion in our employees, partners and the communities in which we eat, live and work. Understanding that we still have more work to do, we will continue with resilience on this path to create an even more inclusive company for all."

Barilla is being recognized for its turnaround to become a model of inclusion for their LGBTQ+ employees and all underrepresented groups working for the family-owned company.

From 2013 to 2020, the number of women within Barilla who report directly to the CEO increased from 8% to 28%. From 2014 to 2020, the number of women within Barilla who report to the Global Leadership Team also grew from 23% to 36%, those who report directly to senior leaders from 40% to 47%, and all women in positions globally increased from 33% to 38%.

Barilla achieved gender pay equality in 2020 globally for all employees, aligned with Barilla's value "Equal pay for equal work". It was also one of the first companies in Italy to achieve several inclusion milestones, such as formalizing flexible working around the world and becoming the first Italian company to support the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination in the Workplace.

"We applaud Barilla and RBC for their initiatives that have proactively cultivated inclusive cultures for women and everyone within their organizations," said Lorraine Hariton, President and CEO, Catalyst. "Their singular commitment to increasing the representation of women in their leadership ranks - and holding themselves accountable to develop and empower talent in the face of challenges - demonstrates that progress won't pause."

The theme for the 2021 Catalyst Awards virtual event is "Progress Won't Pause–Equity Can't Wait." It signals the continued and steadfast efforts of organizations committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion at this proclaimed global convention of corporate leaders.

More than 5,000 attendees are expected at the virtual event, including the Catalyst Board of Directors and Catalyst CEO Champions For Change. Executives from top global corporations, professional firms, governments, NGOs, and educational institutions will convene at the 2021 Catalyst Awards, chaired by Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture.

The 2021 Catalyst Awards, Catalyst's signature fundraiser, will feature programming throughout the month of March, including keynote presentations, various sessions and activities, extensive networking, a partner and exhibitor lounge, and a diverse resource library.

The virtual event will feature working sessions and a "Progress-Won't-Pause Hall" highlighting Catalyst's focus areas: Gender Partnerships, Advancing Women, Lead for Equity and Inclusion, Future of Work.

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma, Italy in 1877. Now, Barilla has become one of the world's most esteemed food companies and is recognized worldwide for its high quality food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it creates joyful, wholesome and honest food, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his ultimate goal was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a motto that expresses the daily commitment of over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

