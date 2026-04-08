Advansor Introduces High-Capacity CO2 Heat Pump for Industrial Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advansor, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the SteelXL Heat Pump, a high-capacity CO 2 heat pump designed for food processing, district heating, and large commercial buildings.

"The SteelXL Heat Pump expands Advansor's ability to deliver robust, energy-efficient heating solutions for industrial applications," said Kristian Breitenbauch, Managing Director at Advansor. "The platform is designed to support reliable performance at scale while enabling customers to meet evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements."

With a per-unit capacity of 5MW and a total capacity of up to 50MW, Advansor's new heat pump is well-suited for a wide range of industrial HVAC applications. It can use air or water as a heat source to produce hot water at temperatures up to 203°F, with inlet water temperatures up to 140°F. This enables seamless integration with existing piping systems and makes SteelXL a future-proof alternative to gas or oil boilers while meeting the latest regulations.

The SteelXL Heat Pump operates across temperatures ranging from 6°F to 113°F and has a maximum cooling capacity of 3MW (853TR). It can be configured with ejectors, permanent magnet motors, and variable speed drives, among other components, enabling it to achieve a coefficient of performance of up to 4.0.

For more information, please visit www.advansor.com.

About Advansor:

As a market-leading manufacturer, Advansor has designed and produced more than 20,000 CO 2 systems for sustainable commercial and industrial cooling and heating around the world since 2006. Many people associate CO 2 with global warming. At Advansor, we're cool with that. Literally. Because CO 2 is the most climate-friendly refrigerant. It is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not affect the ozone layer or harm our drinking water. That is why we are 'cool with CO 2 .'

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Operating through our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, and headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain. The Dover Food Retail group of companies are subsidiaries of Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Advansor Contact:

Lisette Lykke Hansen, CMO

+45 21 89 93 53

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover