Dover Fueling Solutions Launches ProGauge DMP MagRF to Transform Wired Probes into Wireless Connectivity for Retail and Industrial Fueling Operations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of the ProGauge® DMP™ MagRF, delivering enhanced wireless connectivity for ProGauge® DMP™ Magnetostrictive probes and ProGauge® DMP Flex™ Magnetostrictive probes (formerly branded DFS DMP™).

Built on extensive ProGauge® expertise and field-proven technology, the DMP MagRF effortlessly transforms a wired probe into a wireless probe – providing operators with secure and reliable communications between the probe and tank gauge console, regardless of site orientation or size.

When required wiring infrastructure complicates installation, the DMP MagRF provides operators with an automatic tank gauge (ATG) solution that can be installed quickly and easily on site, while delivering robust and reliable performance.

The DMP MagRF, which is available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Latin America, provides operators with a high-quality and cost-effective solution to ensure secure and reliable communication between site equipment. Using a single battery with a life expectancy of three to five years, the DMP MagRF delivers a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Our teams have worked hard to develop and test this product to the highest standards," said Fergus Heading, DFS Director, Business Development ATG. "The launch of DMP MagRF enables us to provide retailers and operators with a cost-effective upgrade solution that converts wired probes into wireless connectivity with minimal site interruption."

The DMP MagRF is suitable for both retail and industrial applications when combined with the ProGauge DMP and DMP Flex probes, including fuel depots, fuel sites, airports, and water treatment plants.

Stefano Scatena, DFS Senior Director and General Manager, ATG & WSM, added, "By introducing DMP MagRF, we are continuing to advance our mission to be a leading global provider of customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail sectors."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ProGauge®, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover