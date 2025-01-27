Advansor Launches Three New CO2 Climate Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advansor, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of three innovations that set the bar for sustainable climate technology. With the introduction of the enhanced ValuePack CO 2 climate solution, the ValueBox Combi plug-and-play CO 2 heat pump, and the SteelXL CO 2 all-in-one climate solution, Advansor is providing the food retail, industrial, and energy industries with cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions designed to meet diverse needs.

"We are proud to introduce our latest innovations, each of which represents a significant step forward in sustainable climate solutions," said Kristian Breitenbauch, Managing Director at Advansor. "The enhanced ValuePack, ValueBox Combi and SteelXL exemplify our commitment to delivering innovative, environmentally responsible technologies that enhance sustainability and promote energy efficiency."

These latest innovations include:

Enhanced ValuePack CO 2 climate solution: A highly energy-efficient platform with increased capacity, supporting up to seven compressors in a single unit for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning and heating. It is designed for applications in food retail, cold storage, and light industrial uses. Its unique construction offers optimal energy usage while maintaining high performance standards, supporting businesses in reducing their carbon footprint and energy costs.

climate solution: A highly energy-efficient platform with increased capacity, supporting up to seven compressors in a single unit for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning and heating. It is designed for applications in food retail, cold storage, and light industrial uses. Its unique construction offers optimal energy usage while maintaining high performance standards, supporting businesses in reducing their carbon footprint and energy costs. ValueBox Combi plug-and-play CO 2 heat pump: A revolutionary, single factory-built and -tested unit that provides both heating and cooling, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based heating systems. With capacities from 200-700 kW and scalable up to 5 MW, it simplifies installation and supports businesses in their transition toward greener operations. This reversible heat pump is highly energy efficient as it reuses heat or cooling instead of producing it.

heat pump: A revolutionary, single factory-built and -tested unit that provides both heating and cooling, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based heating systems. With capacities from 200-700 kW and scalable up to 5 MW, it simplifies installation and supports businesses in their transition toward greener operations. This reversible heat pump is highly energy efficient as it reuses heat or cooling instead of producing it. SteelXL CO 2 all-in-one climate solution: A robust industrial system offering comprehensive cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, and heating capabilities in a single unit. Designed for high efficiency and reduced costs, it operates entirely on natural CO 2 , aligning with updated European Union greenhouse gas regulations. Incorporating the latest energy-saving technologies, the SteelXL demonstrates increased efficiency in its operations and is highly configurable with multiple options to meet even the most challenging demands.

