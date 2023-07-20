Advantage, Fast-Growing Car Rental Company, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for fast-growing car rental company, Advantage.

Through a strategic media relations program, 5WPR will lead Advantage's U.S. public relations efforts as the company increases its market share both in the destinations they currently serve and will serve in the future.

"When it comes to car rental companies, Advantage is a standout entity in a crowded space," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to tell Advantage's story and continue to generate momentum to help launch service offerings in new destinations, elevating the brand to new heights."

Combining both B2B and B2C outreach, 5W will build brand awareness and position the company as an industry leader by sharing its unique origin story and its impact on the rental car industry, while using its previous success record to inform the company's growth trajectory.

"5W's impressive roster of clients across multiple industries, and proven success in the travel and mobility space, were ultimately the reasons we chose them to lead our U.S. PR campaign," said Remon Aziz, CEO. "We needed a partner that can cut through the noise and ensure our company stood out – we know their team will deliver unparalleled results."

Drawing on decades of industry expertise, 5WPR's Technology division brings a wealth of knowledge to clients' initiatives, keeping abreast of top trends, benchmarks, and historical insights.

About Advantage

Currently operating in key markets across North America, including Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas in the U.S. as well as Canada and Mexico, Advantage is a fast-growing car rental company headquartered in Orlando, FL that serves business, leisure, government, and local customers with a wide range of rental vehicle services at a competitive price point. Through a recent partnership with MEX Rent a Car, a leading Mexican rental car brand, they have extended their reach internationally in order to provide more customers with modernized technologies, improved rental car access, greater convenience, and excellent service. To learn more and book your next rental car, please visit advantage.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations