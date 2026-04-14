Advantech Brings AI to QSR at National Restaurant Show 2026, Booth #6470

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in edge AI computing and IoT solutions, will showcase its latest AI-powered retail and quick-service restaurant (QSR) technologies at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show 2026, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Relive the energy of the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show! 🥂 From groundbreaking tech to global flavors, last year was just the beginning. Ready for what’s next? Join 50,000+ industry pros back in Chicago for the 2026 Show, May 16–19 at McCormick Place. Discover the innovations, trends, and connections that will power your business forward. ✨ Don’t miss the epicenter of foodservice. See you in 2026! 🍴 #2026RestaurantShow #NationalRestaurantAssociationShow Speed Speed

As QSR operators face increasing pressure to deliver faster service, reduce labor dependency, and enhance guest experiences, AI-driven automation and self-service technologies are becoming essential. Advantech is leading this transformation with scalable edge platforms designed specifically for high-traffic, fast-paced restaurant environments.

At Booth #6470, Advantech will present its advanced portfolio of edge AI computing solutions purpose-built for QSR applications. Featured innovations include AI-enabled self-service kiosks, intelligent point-of-sale (POS) systems, and dynamic digital signage, each designed to streamline ordering, enable real-time menu personalization, and optimize operational efficiency.

A key focus for 2026 is Advantech's QSR-focused partners, bringing together leading hardware and software providers to deliver complete, end-to-end solutions.

Advantech and UST are advancing AI-powered computer vision applications, including self-checkout and object recognition, to increase transaction speed, improve order accuracy, and unlock actionable in-store insights. Through its collaboration with imageHOLDERS, Advantech delivers modular kiosk solutions purpose-built for QSR environments, ensuring durability, flexibility, and easy maintenance, while enabling seamless integration. Complemented by QikServe's cloud-based ordering and payment software, which supports mobile and kiosk ordering as well as contactless payments, the combined solution improves accuracy, increases throughput, enhances the guest experience, and helps drive revenue, with kiosks typically delivering up to 22%+ increases in average transaction value (ATV), delivering a fully integrated, scalable platform for seamless, efficient restaurant operations.

At NRA 2026, attendees will experience how Advantech's AI-driven technologies, spanning edge computing, machine learning, and intelligent automation, are helping restaurant operators transition from reactive operations to predictive, data-driven decision-making. These innovations not only enhance speed and accuracy but also create more engaging, personalized customer journeys.

For additional details, please visit Advantech Retail Solutions.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet." The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with Edge Intelligence to assist business partners and clients in connecting industrial chains. Advantech is also dedicated to working with domain-focused partners to co-create solutions that deliver advanced solutions in Industrial IoT. Learn more about Advantech at https://www.advantech.com/.

SOURCE Advantech