Advantech Announces New Edge Computing Solutions Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech has skillfully incorporated 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors across a wide array of products, setting new benchmarks for performance and capability. These enhanced solutions harness cutting-edge CPU architectures in their latest designs, delivering a noticeable performance boost over the previous processor generation. This upgrade significantly enhances application efficiency in smart factories, computer vision, intelligent retail, healthcare, and edge AI applications. At Advantech, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing long-term support, ensuring that customers can rely on our products for uninterrupted operation.

Advantech's new solutions offer Intel processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and a PCIe 4.0/5.0 x16 slot for efficient multitasking. Experience optimized productivity with Advantech's Embedded Design-In Services and quality solutions featuring industrial-grade components. Advantech's embedded OS and value-added software options include Windows, Ubuntu, and Yocto BSP, along with the Edge AI Suite for AI performance evaluation and DeviceOn for device management.

Advantech products are equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer a significant performance boost with a 10% boost in overall performance, a 34% increase in concurrent content creation, and a 27% improvement in multitasking compared to the prior 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. This substantial leap in performance greatly enhances AIoT application efficiency.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded-IoT Group, emphasized that Advantech has been collaborating closely with Intel for over a decade as a premier titanium-level partner. This partnership aims to advance their shared vision of creating a smarter planet. Advantech actively contributes to the design of Intel's latest processors, thereby expediting the development and release of Advantech's new products and solutions.

