Advantech Collaborates with Phison to Develop GenAI Computing Platform for Edge and Industrial Applications

TAIPEI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of Generative AI (GenAI) has led to the widespread use of AI assistants across various sectors including business environments, education, healthcare, legal and accounting fields, banking, and even migration into embedded and industrial environments. Numerous new GenAI applications are gradually emerging. Recognizing this trend, Advantech (2395TT), a global leader in edge computing, announced today a collaboration with Phison (8299TT), a leading provider of NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, to jointly produce GenAI computing platforms tailored for edge and industrial applications.

Advantech's Edge AI Solutions and Phison's aiDAPTIV+ amplifies AI LLM capabilities, enabling the execution of advanced AI training models with limitless computational capacity. The Edge AI Solutions offer a comprehensive AI deployment package, enabling company-wide AI training with robust design, and unparalleled computing power for AI LLM training, unlocking boundless business opportunities. Moreover, our innovative partnership provides both hardware and software services, bolstering their adaptability through collaboration with Advantech's Edge AI software solutions, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE), Edge AI SDK, and DeviceOn. This ecosystem encompasses pre-trained models, development platforms, tools, and services, significantly streamlining the accessibility of AI applications.

"Our collaboration with Phison is poised to lower barriers to entry in the AI sector, fostering greater accessibility to local AI computing and training," stated Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded-IoT Group. "The innovative SQ aiDAPTIV+ seamlessly incorporates Advantech's Edge AI SDK and services, streamlining AI training processes by eliminating the necessity for numerous costly GPUs and VRAM. Moreover, it empowers Edge AI applications aspiring for corporate or departmental integration to discover feasible opportunities and effortlessly translate business impacts within the AI realm."

Mr. K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, states the partnership between Phison and Advantech has spanned over 15 years. Phison and Advantech have forged a powerful alliance in embedded and industrial systems, spanning from early USB DOMs, CF cards, and SATA SSDs to the latest PCIe 4.0/5.0 SSD specifications. Our collaboration reaches new heights with the introduction of Phison's proprietary aiDAPTIV+ technology solution, seamlessly integrating with Advantech's Edge AI Solutions. Together, our alliance empowers customers across the global industrial sector to develop widely accessible GenAI deployment solutions, propelling the adoption of intelligent applications like smart factories , healthcare , and logistics; playing a pivotal role in establishing secure and reliable edge GenAI environments to shape the future of smart living.

