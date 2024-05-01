Advantech Elevates the Dining Experience at the National Restaurant Show

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in providing trusted and innovative restaurant solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious National Restaurant Show in Chicago. The event is scheduled to take place from May 18-21 at McCormick Place.

The restaurant industry faces challenges such as rising food prices, labor costs, and a shortage of skilled workers. To boost profitability, businesses need innovative strategies. Technology streamlines operations like order processing, payments, and customer loyalty, improving the dining experience and cutting costs.

Visitors to Advantech's booth can expect to explore a diverse array of solutions to combat these challenges, including:

POS Terminals : USC -300 Series POS terminals are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of the restaurant industry, providing reliable performance, intuitive user interfaces, and seamless integration with other restaurant management systems.

: -300 Series POS terminals are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of the restaurant industry, providing reliable performance, intuitive user interfaces, and seamless integration with other restaurant management systems. Digital Signage Solutions : UBX Series offers state-of-the-art digital signage solutions that enable restaurants to deliver dynamic content, engage customers, and promote brand messaging effectively.

: UBX Series offers state-of-the-art digital signage solutions that enable restaurants to deliver dynamic content, engage customers, and promote brand messaging effectively. Kitchen Display Systems : UTC Series streamline kitchen operations by optimizing order management, improving order accuracy, and enhancing communication between front-of-house and back-of-house staff.

: UTC Series streamline kitchen operations by optimizing order management, improving order accuracy, and enhancing communication between front-of-house and back-of-house staff. Self-Service Kiosk: UTK-7000 Series streamline ordering, payment, and customer engagement, enhancing efficiency, reducing wait times, and elevating customer satisfaction.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Advantech's booth 7859 at the National Restaurant Show to learn more about the company's industry-leading solutions and speak with its team of experts. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet with Advantech at the National Restaurant Show 2024, contact [email protected].

About Advantech

At Advantech, we're here to revolutionize the way restaurants operate. With over four decades of experience in the technology industry, we specialize in providing cutting-edge solutions tailored specifically for the needs of the restaurant industry. Since our establishment in 1983, we've been committed to staying ahead of the curve, continuously innovating, and collaborating to bring you the latest advancements in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded solutions. Visit us at www.advantech.com to learn more about how we can support your restaurant's success.

Media Contact:

Justin Brault

408-519-3800

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantech