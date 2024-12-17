Advantech Shines at NRF 2025 with Cutting-Edge Retail Innovations

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in embedded and IoT solutions, is proud to strengthen its collaboration with Intel at NRF's Big Show 2025 in New York City. Scheduled for January 12–14 at the Javits Center, the event will showcase their shared commitment to revolutionizing retail through innovative technologies.

Join Advantech at NRF 2025 in NYC

The retail sector faces a challenging landscape defined by rising costs, labor shortages, and growing customer expectations. To adapt, businesses are increasingly turning to technology to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Advantech leads this transformation, empowering retailers with solutions designed to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights.

A standout offering is the USC-300 series POS terminal, which recently earned the prestigious 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award. Engineered for modern retail, it features Intel's powerful processors, balancing cost and performance while enabling superior computing capabilities and energy efficiency. Its modular design offers operational flexibility, helping retailers optimize everything from order processing to payment while delivering personalized service and insights.

Discover Advantech's Innovations at Booth 1812

Attendees at NRF 2025 are invited to explore Advantech's extensive portfolio of retail solutions, including:

POS Terminals : The USC -300 Series and USC -513RB Series provide reliable performance, intuitive interfaces, and seamless integration with retail management systems, ensuring adaptability and efficiency.

: The -300 Series and -513RB Series provide reliable performance, intuitive interfaces, and seamless integration with retail management systems, ensuring adaptability and efficiency. Box PC Solutions : The UBX Series offers versatile computing solutions for applications like digital signage and AI servers, enabling dynamic customer engagement and enhanced brand messaging.

: The UBX Series offers versatile computing solutions for applications like digital signage and AI servers, enabling dynamic customer engagement and enhanced brand messaging. All-in-One Touch Computers : The UTC Series streamlines retail operations, enhances customer experiences, and delivers actionable, data-driven insights.

: The UTC Series streamlines retail operations, enhances customer experiences, and delivers actionable, data-driven insights. Self-Service Kiosks: The UTK-7000 Series enhances shopping experiences with streamlined ordering, payment, and advanced analytics, empowering retailers to make data-driven decisions and improve satisfaction.

About Advantech

Advantech is transforming the future of retail through innovative technology solutions. With over 40 years of expertise in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded systems, we deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the retail sector's unique demands. Since our founding in 1983, we've remained committed to innovation, collaboration, and staying ahead of industry trends. Learn more at www.advantech.com.

