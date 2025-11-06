Advantum Health Announces Tenley Schott As Account Executive

Advantum Health

Nov 06, 2025, 08:38 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced Tenley Schott as an Account Executive.

Schott joined Advantum earlier this year and quickly made an impression with her upbeat personality, quick wit, and natural ability to connect with people. Her humor and authenticity will help her build trust and spark meaningful conversations—qualities that align closely with Advantum's relationship-driven approach to healthcare partnerships.

Schott earned her associate's degree while still in high school, and has continued to distinguish herself through her ambition—pursuing a thriving career in healthcare sales while simultaneously balancing a demanding college course load. Her energetic, people-first approach make her a standout addition to the growing sales team.

"Tenley brings the kind of optimism, humor, and relationship instinct that elevates every conversation," said Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health. "She will be a strong ambassador for the Advantum brand and for the value we deliver."

In her role, Schott supports Advantum's expanding sales organization, strengthening client engagement and partnerships across the healthcare landscape.

About Advantum Health
Advantum Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions that simplify operations and support better financial performance. From revenue cycle management and prior authorizations to provider enrollment and analytics, Advantum delivers the expertise and innovation healthcare organizations need to thrive. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com.

Contact:
Clarissa Jones
Corporate Director of Brand & Communications
Advantum Health
[email protected]
+1 502-528-2335

SOURCE Advantum Health

