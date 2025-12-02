Advantum Health Welcomes Clarissa Jones as Corporate Director of Brand & Communications

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health, a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions, announced that Clarissa Jones has joined the organization as Corporate Director of Brand & Communications.

Clarissa Jones

In this role, Jones leads Advantum's brand and communications strategy, overseeing storytelling, marketing, and digital engagement initiatives that strengthen the company's presence in the healthcare industry. She works closely with executive leadership to align brand efforts with Advantum's growth goals and mission to improve the revenue cycle for healthcare providers.

"Clarissa brings a unique blend of creative vision and strategic communication expertise that will elevate how we tell Advantum's story," said Tammy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Advantum Health. "Her leadership will play a key role in strengthening our brand presence and deepening engagement with our clients and partners."

Kathryn Haring, Vice President of Business Development, added, "Clarissa brings the kind of strategic creativity and drive that elevate both our brand and our business. Her ability to translate vision into action will make a strong impact across Advantum's marketing and communications efforts."

Jones brings more than a decade of experience supporting brand development, creative strategy, and digital communications across the health, wellness, and technology sectors. Her background includes work in brand storytelling, influencer-driven initiatives, and content development, along with early experience in healthcare subrogation that gives her valuable insight into payer and provider operations. This cross-industry perspective equips her to help shape clear, engaging narratives around complex healthcare offerings.

"I'm excited to help unify how we present Advantum to the market and to our teams," said Jones. "Our goal is to ensure our brand reflects the same innovation, excellence, and precision that define our technology and the results we deliver for our clients."

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions that simplify operations and support better financial performance. From revenue cycle management and prior authorizations to provider enrollment and analytics, Advantum delivers the expertise and innovation healthcare organizations need to thrive. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com.

Contact:

Clarissa Jones

Corporate Director of Brand & Communications

Advantum Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantum Health