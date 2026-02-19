Advantum Health Announces Promotion of Nancy Nelson to VP of Coding Operations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health announced the promotion of Nancy Nelson to Vice President of Coding Operations. In this role, Nelson will continue to lead enterprise-wide medical coding operations, clinical documentation improvement, compliance, and strategic alignment across multiple specialties and client organizations, supporting accurate reimbursement, revenue integrity, and regulatory compliance across the healthcare revenue cycle.

Nelson brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience spanning clinical nursing, revenue cycle management, coding operations, compliance, auditing, and denials management. She is a Registered Nurse and nationally credentialed coding and auditing professional with deep expertise in both clinical care and revenue integrity, recognized for strengthening documentation quality, coding accuracy, and operational performance.

"Nancy combines technical expertise with a thoughtful, steady approach to leading teams," said Samantha Waner, CAO at Advantum Health. "She has helped create stronger processes and a culture of accountability within our coding operations, which is reflected in the quality of work delivered to our clients."

Nelson joined Advantum Health in June 2020 as Enterprise Senior Director, where she led enterprise coding initiatives and supported scalable coding solutions across multiple specialties. She was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Coding Operations in February 2025, expanding her oversight to include enterprise-wide coding operations, compliance, clinical documentation improvement, and cross-functional alignment. Her promotion to Vice President reflects her impact on operational excellence and her role in supporting Advantum's continued expansion.

"As Advantum continues to scale, strong and thoughtful coding leadership is essential to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for our clients," said Tammy Taylor, CEO at Advantum Health. "Nancy brings a rare depth of experience as an RN, BSN, Certified Professional Coder, Certified Professional Medical Auditor, and Certified Clinical Documentation Specialist, giving her a uniquely well-rounded perspective on both clinical care and revenue integrity. Her leadership, judgment, and steady approach position us well as we move confidently into our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Advantum, Nelson served as Director of Revenue Cycle and Denials Manager at Methodist Hospital of Henderson, where she led end-to-end revenue cycle operations and implemented measurable improvements in accounts receivable performance, denial reduction, and cash flow optimization. She also held leadership roles at Baptist Health Madisonville and spent more than 16 years at Trover Health Systems in quality outcomes and clinical nursing across pediatrics, emergency medicine, recovery, pain management, and endoscopy.

"Strong coding and documentation practices sit at the intersection of quality care, compliance, and financial sustainability," said Nelson. "I'm passionate about building teams that lead with integrity, accountability, and a commitment to excellence, because when we get the details right, the entire healthcare system benefits."

Advantum Health is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions partner that helps physician practices and multi-specialty healthcare organizations strengthen operations and financial performance. Through revenue cycle management, medical coding, prior authorizations, provider enrollment, and analytics, Advantum delivers practical expertise and measurable results. Its proprietary Advantum One platform enhances visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across the revenue cycle.

