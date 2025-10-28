Advantum Health Elevates Kathryn Haring to Vice President of Business Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health proudly announces the promotion of Kathryn (Katy) Haring to Vice President of Business Development.

Haring joined Advantum Health more than four years ago and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth. Her leadership, creativity, and dedication to building strong partnerships have helped expand Advantum's reach and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner in healthcare.

Kathryn Haring, Advantum Health

"Katy has been a driving force in our growth story, leading with heart, grit, and vision," said Tammy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "Elevating her to Vice President is a natural next step, and I can't wait to see the impact she'll make in this new chapter."

In her new role, Haring will continue to lead and mentor the business development team, focusing on new growth opportunities, meaningful client relationships, and ongoing team development.

"Katy has been a tremendous asset for Advantum," added Chris Taft, Chief Financial Officer. "Her commitment not only to drive new business but to lead and mentor her sales team is a testament to her leadership abilities. Promoting Katy to Vice President was an easy decision, and I look forward to seeing her continue to grow as a leader."

Haring's promotion reflects Advantum Health's commitment to recognizing and advancing exceptional talent within the organization. Her continued leadership will play a key role as Advantum strengthens its mission to deliver technology-driven, human-centered solutions for healthcare providers nationwide.

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions that simplify operations and support better financial performance. From revenue cycle management and prior authorizations to provider enrollment and analytics, Advantum delivers the expertise and innovation healthcare organizations need to thrive. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com.

