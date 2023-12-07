Advantum Health Launches Provider Enrollment School to Improve Employability Skills

The Hyderabad-based Provider Enrollment Services Training Program will pay participants a stipend, boost skills, and offer potential employment upon graduation

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health, an industry-leading practice revenue management authority based in the U.S. with a diversified presence across India, announces the launch of an accredited Provider Enrollment Services Training Program in Hyderabad.

The Advantum Health Team in Hyderabad, India
The Provider Enrollment Services (PES) Training Program will be conducted at Advantum's Hyderabad office, featuring 60 days of full-time in-person instruction starting on Tuesday, January 2nd. Additional training sessions will be offered throughout 2024. Participants will delve into the intricacies of U.S. provider enrollment processes, familiarize themselves with Advantum's specific systems and standards for PES, and acquire valuable knowledge and skills.

A stipend will be paid to enrolled students during their term in the school. Through certification, the skills acquired will be beneficial for career opportunities both within Advantum Health and at other healthcare service providers that operate in India.

Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health, recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the Top Women in Health IT to Know in 2023, shared her objectives for the training program saying, "Our employees in India are very important to Advantum's success, and we are always looking for ways to strengthen the capabilities, career trajectories, and client impact of our PES team. Launching our own accredited Provider Enrollment Training Program is not only vital to educating and recruiting top-talent for Advantum. It is also an important part of building employability skills in India and supporting the communities we operate within and serve."

Applicants to the certified PES Training Program should meet basic requirements and possess foundational skills such as:

  • Strong organizational skills
  • English-speaking proficiency
  • Prior work experience in the healthcare sector
  • Availability for shifts aligning with U.S. business hours in the Hyderabad office

Shruti Dhawan, AVP of Human Resources and Administration at Advantum Health in India, shared more about how to apply, "The first class of our PES Training Program is set to start in a few weeks. We invite candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements to apply now. Advantum is on a rapid growth trajectory, with numerous positions becoming available in our PES department over the next year. Regardless of whether graduates choose to stay with Advantum Health or pursue opportunities elsewhere, the knowledge, skills, on-the-job training, and certification gained will significantly enhance their career prospects in the U.S. healthcare sector."

To learn about Advantum Health and explore open positions in India, visit: advantumhealth.com/india-office

Interested applicants can learn more about the PES Training Program starting on January 2nd and apply online by visiting: advantumhealth.com/india-office-education or emailing [email protected].

About Advantum Health
Advantum Health, powered by Advantum Ai and EVE technology, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky in the U.S. with diversified locations across India, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com.

Contact:
Trish Thomas
[email protected]
+1 720-224-4923

SOURCE Advantum Health

