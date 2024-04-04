Advantum Health Recognized as One of Kentucky's Best Places to Work

Advantum is named to the 20th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list for 2024.

LOUISVILLE, K.Y., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health , an industry-leading practice revenue management authority based in Louisville, has been recognized by The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) as an honoree on the 20th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list.

The selection process, managed by Workforce Research Group, is based on the results of an internal employee survey as well as a thorough assessment of the company's employee policies and procedures.

2024 Best Places to Work in Kentucky Winner

Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health, shared her vision for the company culture, "At Advantum, we believe in a diverse, inclusive workforce where everyone is valued. As a company, we are only as strong and effective as our people. So our entire leadership team encourages each employee to operate with purpose, make well-informed and client-minded decisions, and act with integrity and respect. We hold each other accountable every day for delivering extraordinary outcomes. That attitude of collaboration and excellence not only benefits clients, but also makes Advantum an exciting place for employees to work."

The company has consciously improved policies, perks and culture in recent months:

Strengthened the corporate benefits package;

Improved PTO policies and added opportunities for volunteerism, professional development and team building;

Increased leadership interaction at all levels of the company;

Encouraged more open dialogue and broad contribution of ideas;

Created a dedicated training and education team.

The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, June 13, 2024 hosted at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit http://www.bestplacestoworkkentucky.com .

To learn more about Advantum Health, visit advantumhealth.com/ . To explore open positions, visit: advantumhealth.com/about .

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health, powered by AI technology, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong, and the company is powering rapid growth fueled both organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com .

Contact:

Trish Thomas

[email protected]

+1 720-224-4923

SOURCE Advantum Health