Advantum Health Recognized as One of Louisville's Best Places to Work

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health , an industry-leading practice revenue management authority based in Louisville, has been recognized by Louisville Business First as one of the Louisville area's Best Places to Work for the second year in a row.

In a third-party survey conducted to calculate nominee's scores, Advantum's employees rated the company 92 on a scale of 1-100, and a full 75% of respondents were highly engaged, with no employees reporting in as disengaged or barely engaged.

The Advantum team celebrates the company's Best Places to Work recognition.

Tammy Taylor, Advantum CEO, recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the Top Women in Health IT to Know in 2023 , shared her objectives for the company culture, "Our culture at Advantum consistently draws talent to the company and helps retain them over time. As a leader, I am truly passionate about the work we do and the benefits we deliver to clients. Our leadership team demonstrates their commitment on a daily basis through strategic vision, a collaborative environment, and a high level of personal engagement with team members globally. Day-to-day, I hear positive feedback on the improvement in our company culture. People want to work here."

Initiatives to boost employee engagement include:

Fostering an inclusive and open culture that allows employees to be heard;

Recurring town hall meetings to give 'state of the company' updates;

Technology to enable easy chats, meetings and collaboration;

Mentorship groups at different levels of the company that nurture leadership skills and drive professional growth;

A buddy program pairing new employees with existing staff to help them thrive.

Chris Taft, Advantum CFO, recognized as one of Louisville's Best in Finance , shared several improvements that have been pivotal to improving employee satisfaction, "We have strengthened our benefits package and perks consciously, improving PTO policies and adding opportunities for volunteerism, professional development and team building. Leadership has increased interaction at all levels of the company, improved education opportunities, and encouraged more open dialogue and broad contribution of ideas."

Taft continued, "Along with practical HR and process-level changes, we make Advantum a fun place to work. We have an on-site gym, golf simulator, popcorn machine and a casual vibe that makes people want to be in the office. Several employees who are approved for remote work come in daily because they prefer the atmosphere to working at home."

Samantha Wagner, Vice-President of Process Improvement, discussed why she loves working at Advantum, saying, "When Advantum says you have a seat at the table you really do. I am encouraged to set career goals, and leaders truly value my thoughts. I am very proud to work at Advantum and feel like the sky's the limit to what we can achieve."

A telling indicator from the Best Places to Work employee survey was the word most used to describe Advantum's company culture in one word. For the team, that word is ' Rewarding .'

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health, powered by AI technology, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong, and the company is powering rapid growth fueled both organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com .

