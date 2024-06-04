Advantum Health Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In The Louisville Area

Louisville Business First names Advantum Health a 2024 Best Places to Work in Greater Louisville honoree for a third consecutive year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health , an industry-leading practice revenue management authority based in Louisville, has been recognized by Louisville Business First as one of the Louisville area's Best Places to Work for the third year in a row.

In a comprehensive third-party survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, an impressive 75% of Advantum's employees were identified as highly engaged, with no employees reporting in as disengaged or barely engaged. This underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive and productive work environment.

The survey highlighted ' collaborative ' as the most frequently used word to describe Advantum's company culture, and leadership unanimously identified ' people ' as the company's most valuable resource.

Anonymous employee testimonials from the survey include:

"From an unwavering commitment to employee well-being, to their dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment, my experience here has been nothing short of exceptional."

"Culture, diversity, opportunities, and growth are some of the reasons that Advantum Health is one of the best RCM companies in the market. Our open-door policy enables everyone to reach out to the leadership team."

"The leadership team's visionary guidance, and the collaborative spirit among colleagues, have truly made this the best workplace I have ever been a part of."

Russell Goodwin, Marketing and Events Director, reflected on his experience at Advantum, saying, "Advantum Health empowers employees with the flexibility and autonomy to manage their work schedules, promoting a seamless integration of professional and personal life. This commitment to work-life balance ensures team members can excel in their careers while maintaining their well-being and personal priorities."

Continuing its commitment to employee satisfaction and performance, Advantum has launched an employee-led sustainability initiative, and implemented more expansive flex work policies, PTO options, and other perks to attract and retain top talent.

Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health, emphasized culture drivers, stating, "Advantum's strength as a company, and the excellent service we deliver to clients, is dependent upon the caliber of our team. We focus relentlessly on inspiring our staff, sharing goals and performance metrics freely, and pushing collaboration and dialogue. By fostering a truly inclusive, open and accountable culture, we will continue our growth trajectory in the revenue cycle management industry."

The full list of honorees with details and numerical rankings by category will be revealed in a special section in the August 2, 2024 edition of Louisville Business First, available in print and online.

To learn more about Advantum Health and explore open positions, please visit: advantumhealth.com/about .

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health, powered by AI technology, is an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, delivering comprehensive solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Advantum's global team of experts is over 600 strong, and the company is powering rapid growth fueled both organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.advantumhealth.com .

