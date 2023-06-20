ADVANZ PHARMA Partners with Veeva to Set Unified Digital-First Commercial Foundation

Veeva Systems

20 Jun, 2023

Fast-growing biopharma speeds commercial execution across Europe with Veeva Commercial Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ADVANZ PHARMA is standardizing commercial operations on Veeva Commercial Cloud as it expands in new markets across Europe. With a complete suite of Veeva software and data, ADVANZ can drive a unified field strategy across geographies and strengthen field engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

"Since more than doubling our sales and medical footprint with our recent acquisition of Intercept, we needed to scale field operations with a single system to increase visibility throughout the customer engagement journey," said Andy Eeckhout, global head of CRM and digital solutions at ADVANZ. "With Veeva Commercial Cloud, we have a foundation to maximize impact as we move into new markets."

Focused on products within critical care, anti-infectives, endocrinology, oncology, and other rare diseases, the UK-based biopharma is leveraging Veeva CRM Suite and Veeva OpenData to consolidate operations and gain a complete picture of customers throughout the healthcare ecosystem. ADVANZ's newly merged field teams can coordinate more effective HCP touchpoints across channels and regions driving relevant engagements.

"With Veeva Commercial Cloud, ADVANZ now has a digital foundation to sustain growth as it expands operations in Europe," said Philipp Luik, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "By reaching the right people sooner and leading more impactful conversations, ADVANZ can advance its mission to improve patient outcomes."

Veeva Commercial Cloud is a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences. By leveraging Veeva Link Key People and Veeva Link Scientific Awareness data applications from the suite, ADVANZ also benefits from a deeper understanding of key experts, scientific awareness, and sentiment for medicines and therapies across its brand portfolio. Link is seamlessly integrated with Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData, providing ADVANZ with a connected data ecosystem to lead precision engagement. 

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
[email protected]

