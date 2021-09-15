Advarra and Huron Join Forces to Optimize Clinical Research Site Performance
Together the organizations are the largest providers of research site technology and operational consulting services serving the top research institutions, academic medical centers, cancer centers, integrated health systems, and commercial sites and networks in the U.S.
Sep 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in practice management technology for clinical research and regulatory review solutions today announced a collaboration with Huron, a global professional services firm, designed to streamline research operations at leading institutions and throughout the clinical research industry. The agreement combines Advarra's world-class technology solutions and Huron's research strategy and operations expertise and technologies to deliver fully integrated, optimized research workflows for top academic medical centers, cancer centers, and health systems.
Advarra and Huron have more than four decades of combined experience in research, currently serving the top 100 research institutions including the most renowned NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, institutions receiving the Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA), and top NIH-funded health systems. Together, the companies provide unmatched expertise in addressing the challenges faced by sites, as well as optimizing people, processes, and technologies to advance research operations across the clinical trial lifecycle. By aligning on implementation and technology adoption best practices, Advarra and Huron work together to help clients streamline workflows and more efficiently achieve their research mission.
"Advarra and Huron have worked side by side for years to help the industry's leading institutions accelerate research and maximize their resources," said Gadi Saarony, Advarra CEO. "This partnership focuses on empowering and enabling sites through connected technology solutions, implementation services, and organizational consulting which in turn helps advance clinical research overall and benefits all stakeholders."
"We are excited to formalize our collaboration with Advarra," said Rick Rohrbach, Managing Director at Huron. "For more than 10 years, our work together at shared clients has resulted in new paradigms for streamlining and accelerating research operations and effectively leveraging technologies to facilitate efficient study conduct. As we reaffirm and strengthen our alliance, we aim to build on these successes and speed the development of new innovations to benefit our clients and the biomedical research industry more broadly."
Advarra's site technology portfolio, including the market leading OnCore and Clinical Conductor solutions, integrates site workflows and connects clinical trial management systems (CTMS), eRegulatory management systems, eIRB systems, eConsent, electronic medical record (EMR), financial systems, and other enterprise technologies to reduce the administrative burden on site staff and ensure data quality and compliance. Huron's deep expertise in optimizing research at these institutions not only strengthens site operations, but also extends this value to industry stakeholders including sponsors and CROs. Advarra and Huron joining forces raises the bar in providing and implementing innovative, efficient technology solutions that benefit sites as well as clinical trials overall.
About Advarra
Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.
About Huron
Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation, and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise, and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital, and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.
