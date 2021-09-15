Advarra and Huron Join Forces to Optimize Clinical Research Site Performance

Advarra and Huron have more than four decades of combined experience in research. Tweet this

"Advarra and Huron have worked side by side for years to help the industry's leading institutions accelerate research and maximize their resources," said Gadi Saarony, Advarra CEO. "This partnership focuses on empowering and enabling sites through connected technology solutions, implementation services, and organizational consulting which in turn helps advance clinical research overall and benefits all stakeholders."

"We are excited to formalize our collaboration with Advarra," said Rick Rohrbach, Managing Director at Huron. "For more than 10 years, our work together at shared clients has resulted in new paradigms for streamlining and accelerating research operations and effectively leveraging technologies to facilitate efficient study conduct. As we reaffirm and strengthen our alliance, we aim to build on these successes and speed the development of new innovations to benefit our clients and the biomedical research industry more broadly."

Advarra's site technology portfolio, including the market leading OnCore and Clinical Conductor solutions, integrates site workflows and connects clinical trial management systems (CTMS), eRegulatory management systems, eIRB systems, eConsent, electronic medical record (EMR), financial systems, and other enterprise technologies to reduce the administrative burden on site staff and ensure data quality and compliance. Huron's deep expertise in optimizing research at these institutions not only strengthens site operations, but also extends this value to industry stakeholders including sponsors and CROs. Advarra and Huron joining forces raises the bar in providing and implementing innovative, efficient technology solutions that benefit sites as well as clinical trials overall.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

About Huron

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation, and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise, and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital, and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

