AdventHealth cuts ribbon on new freestanding emergency department meant to bring faster, expert emergency care to Ocala

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to emergency care is about to get easier for families in Ocala. AdventHealth leaders, local government officials and community members joined together to officially cut the ribbon on the new AdventHealth Heathbrook ER, designed to provide quick, compassionate care when every second counts.

AdventHealth leaders open the new Heathbrook ER in Ocala, FL

The nearly 14,000-square-foot facility, at 3941 SW College Road, features 12 exam rooms, including spaces tailored for specialized needs, like a resuscitation room, bariatric room, isolation room, and rooms designed for obstetric and pediatric patients. A triage room near the lobby will help ensure patients are seen and treated as swiftly and efficiently as possible.

Patients will also have access to on-site lab services and advanced imaging, including X-ray, CT scans, and ultrasound, so care can begin quickly.

"As Marion County continues its rapid growth, we know how important it is for families to have emergency care close to home, especially when every second matters," said Erika Skula, President and CEO of AdventHealth Ocala. "This new ER is part of our commitment to provide exceptional whole-person care to the communities we serve. We're excited to take this step forward to make expert care more accessible for you and your loved ones."

HuntonBrady was the architecture firm chosen for the project and Robins & Morton managed the construction. The AdventHealth Heathbrook project is just the latest in the longtime partnership between AdventHealth and Robins & Morton.

"We are excited to celebrate the completion of AdventHealth Heathbrook ER, a project that reflects our commitment to building high-quality healthcare facilities," Robins & Morton Florida Division Manager Todd Watson said. "This new emergency room will provide vital services and compassionate care for our Ocala community, and we are honored to have partnered with AdventHealth to bring their vision to life."



