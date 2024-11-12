AdventHealth Northdale ER is Now Open, Bringing Emergency Care to North Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth is pleased to announce the opening of the new AdventHealth Northdale ER, a state-of-the-art, offsite emergency department located at 16446 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, now providing high-quality emergency care to one of the fastest-growing areas in Hillsborough County. 

The AdventHealth Northdale ER is a 13,379-square-foot emergency department featuring 12 private exam rooms, a resuscitation room, two triage rooms, and dedicated spaces for bariatric patients. This $23 million facility is fully equipped with advanced imaging technology and a full-service lab, providing comprehensive, compassionate emergency care close to home.
"North Dale Mabry is an ideal location for our new AdventHealth Northdale ER, allowing us to expand access to high-quality, compassionate care for this growing community," said Bruce Bergherm, president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa. "With this new ER close by, we're reducing travel times and enhancing access to AdventHealth's whole-person approach to emergency care, so families have faster, more convenient support when they need it most."

The facility is designed to meet the community's growing health care needs, including specialized support spaces and an EMS lounge to improve response times and efficiency. The AdventHealth Northdale ER joins the AdventHealth West Florida Division's extensive network of 14 hospitals and eight additional offsite emergency rooms, reinforcing AdventHealth's commitment to whole-person care throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Since 2019, AdventHealth has invested more than $790 million in Hillsborough County, ensuring that patients have access to leading-edge health care facilities and services in their communities.

For more information about the AdventHealth Northdale ER and its services, visit AdventHealthNorthdaleER.com.

The AdventHealth Northdale ER is a department of AdventHealth Tampa.

