Adventist HealthCare and Montgomery College Partner To Provide Scholarships, Mentoring and Career Opportunities to Nursing Students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare and the Montgomery College Foundation are partnering to provide enhanced opportunities for nursing students in our community over the next eight years. The alliance is designed to grow a local workforce of qualified nurses by offering expanded educational pathways to gain experience.

The collaboration centers on Adventist HealthCare's commitment to provide mentoring opportunities, guest lecturing, internships and shadowing programs for students seeking an associate of science degree in nursing, and other health sciences, through Montgomery College. The partnership will also create new scholarships for candidates who become enrolled in the College's nursing program.

Maryland continues to experience a critical shortage of qualified nurses entering or remaining in the workforce. Montgomery College, a Maryland public institution of higher education with an accredited nursing degree program, is working to address that shortage. Montgomery College enrolls approximately 500 nursing students annually and its program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Adventist HealthCare will offer students the opportunity to train with expert healthcare providers to gain valuable hands-on experience. Adventist HealthCare has over a 100-year commitment to providing award-winning, comprehensive healthcare in the region through its network of three acute-care hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals and multiple rehab outpatient centers, two cancer centers and imaging locations, as well as integrated primary, specialty and home care services in convenient locations throughout the region. The health care system is seen as a leader, particularly in the areas of heart, orthopedics, maternity and mental health.

"We are pleased to partner with Montgomery College in offering excellent and accessible education to ensure the next generation of nurses are fully prepared to provide compassionate, high-quality care," said Terry Forde, Adventist HealthCare President and CEO. "This is one of the many innovative ways we look to improve both the quality of care and patient outcomes throughout our region as part of our mission to extend hope and healing in our community."

"We look forward to continuing to welcome representatives from Adventist HealthCare to our campuses to meet with our nursing students and share with them the many benefits of working for such a prestigious and highly regarded organization. We also look forward to continuing to place our nursing students in hospitals, where they will benefit from the hands-on experience and outstanding teaching opportunities made available to them," Montgomery College President Jermaine F. Williams said.

The first round of scholarships will be available for Montgomery College nursing students admitted this fall. To be eligible, students must be a Montgomery County or Prince George's County resident, enrolled in Montgomery College's associate of science in nursing program full-time, and remain in good academic standing.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Urgent Care. Its mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Montgomery College is a public, open admissions community college with campuses in Germantown, Rockville, and Takoma Park/Silver Spring, plus workforce development/continuing education centers and off-site programs throughout Montgomery County, Maryland. The College serves nearly 40,000 students a year, through both credit and noncredit programs, in more than 140 areas of study.

