Adventist HealthCare and Montgomery College Partner To Provide Scholarships, Mentoring and Career Opportunities to Nursing Students

News provided by

Adventist HealthCare

14 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare and the Montgomery College Foundation are partnering to provide enhanced opportunities for nursing students in our community over the next eight years. The alliance is designed to grow a local workforce of qualified nurses by offering expanded educational pathways to gain experience.

The collaboration centers on Adventist HealthCare's commitment to provide mentoring opportunities, guest lecturing, internships and shadowing programs for students seeking an associate of science degree in nursing, and other health sciences, through Montgomery College. The partnership will also create new scholarships for candidates who become enrolled in the College's nursing program.

Maryland continues to experience a critical shortage of qualified nurses entering or remaining in the workforce. Montgomery College, a Maryland public institution of higher education with an accredited nursing degree program, is working to address that shortage. Montgomery College enrolls approximately 500 nursing students annually and its program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Adventist HealthCare will offer students the opportunity to train with expert healthcare providers to gain valuable hands-on experience. Adventist HealthCare has over a 100-year commitment to providing award-winning, comprehensive healthcare in the region through its network of three acute-care hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals and multiple rehab outpatient centers, two cancer centers and imaging locations, as well as integrated primary, specialty and home care services in convenient locations throughout the region. The health care system is seen as a leader, particularly in the areas of heart, orthopedics, maternity and mental health.

"We are pleased to partner with Montgomery College in offering excellent and accessible education to ensure the next generation of nurses are fully prepared to provide compassionate, high-quality care," said Terry Forde, Adventist HealthCare President and CEO. "This is one of the many innovative ways we look to improve both the quality of care and patient outcomes throughout our region as part of our mission to extend hope and healing in our community."

"We look forward to continuing to welcome representatives from Adventist HealthCare to our campuses to meet with our nursing students and share with them the many benefits of working for such a prestigious and highly regarded organization. We also look forward to continuing to place our nursing students in hospitals, where they will benefit from the hands-on experience and outstanding teaching opportunities made available to them," Montgomery College President Jermaine F. Williams said.

The first round of scholarships will be available for Montgomery College nursing students admitted this fall. To be eligible, students must be a Montgomery County or Prince George's County resident, enrolled in Montgomery College's associate of science in nursing program full-time, and remain in good academic standing.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Urgent Care. Its mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Montgomery College is a public, open admissions community college with campuses in Germantown, Rockville, and Takoma Park/Silver Spring, plus workforce development/continuing education centers and off-site programs throughout Montgomery County, Maryland. The College serves nearly 40,000 students a year, through both credit and noncredit programs, in more than 140 areas of study.

Media Contacts: 
Marcus Rosano, MC, 301-525-5283; Vanessa Zambrano, MC, 202-820-6058
Costin Jordache, Adventist HealthCare, 301-315-3330

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare

Also from this source

Adventist HealthCare's Lucy Byard Scholarships Provide $60,000 to Four D.C. Area Nursing Students

Adventist HealthCare's Lucy Byard Scholarships Provide $60,000 to Four D.C. Area Nursing Students

Adventist HealthCare has presented four exceptional D.C. area nursing students with 2023 Lucy Byard Scholarships totaling $60,000. Adventist...
Adventist HealthCare Opens Ambulatory Surgery Center at National Harbor

Adventist HealthCare Opens Ambulatory Surgery Center at National Harbor

Adventist HealthCare recently opened its new state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center located at National Harbor. During a special ribbon-cutting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.