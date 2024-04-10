Adventist HealthCare Earns Spot on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024. The list of 700 U.S. companies was announced on March 27 after an analysis by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Adventist HealthCare was among only 10 hospitals and healthcare systems in the U.S. to receive this prestigious recognition.

Adventist HealthCare ranked 18th among 37 public and private organizations in the Healthcare and Life Sciences category, which included a broad range of care providers, device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and online health and wellness firms.

Across all industries, Adventist HealthCare was one of 14 Maryland-based companies honored.

"Adventist HealthCare is honored to be a part of Newsweek's exclusive list and congratulates all of the other organizations that were named," said Terry Forde, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "Our place among the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 speaks directly to our core values and reflects the integrity and dedication of our more than 10,000 team members and affiliated physicians. They are making a difference in the lives of our patients, their communities and beyond."

The Newsweek and Statista rankings considered companies headquartered in the U.S. with revenue over $500 million. The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 were selected using a holistic approach that examined three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. An independent survey asked about 25,000 U.S. residents to rate eligible companies they knew on all three touch points. A total of 97,000 evaluations of companies were submitted, Newsweek and Statista said.

The analysis also examined online remarks about companies to determine whether comments were positive, neutral, or negative. In total, over 523,000 online mentions were gathered, according to Newsweek and Statista.

The 700 U.S. companies with the highest scores from all facets of the study were included on the Newsweek list.

"Trust is essential in healthcare," noted Dr. Patsy McNeil, Adventist HealthCare's Chief Medical Officer. "This recognition indicates the confidence that our patients feel in placing their health in the skilled hands of our doctors, nurses and medical professionals. We are committed to providing safe, high-quality, compassionate care. We are grateful to our patients and community members who recognized this commitment and who rated us among the most trusted in America."

"As Adventist HealthCare earns the confidence of our patients, we also want our team members to trust our commitment to nurturing and growing their careers," said Brendan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Adventist HealthCare. "Our Newsweek ranking is especially meaningful because it reflects positive comments from our employees. This impressive distinction affirms our system's aim to provide the very best workplaces in the healthcare industry."

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has served the healthcare needs of people in the Washington, D.C., region, for 117 years. With a team of more than 6,000 professionals, Adventist HealthCare is one of Maryland's largest employers and has earned national recognition as a best place to work. Our comprehensive network of care includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group physicians, imaging services, two cancer centers, and urgent care. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

